 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
4
Absolutely spectacular sunny spring weather in store for us this week.
Absolutely spectacular sunny spring weather in store for us this week.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Weather Week: Beautiful Spring Weather on Tap

Jeff Balke | March 18, 2019 | 5:00am
AA

Well, it certainly made us wait long enough. It took until Sunday afternoon for the sun to finally break through the clouds and knock us out of a long string of overcast days. Even better, it wasn't brutally hot. In fact, it was downright pleasant outside and actually a little cool in the evening. If you were really into Sunday, we have excellent news for you.

Monday will look a lot like Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a high around 70. Lows will fall to around 50.

And, here's the thing, for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, it's basically the same as Monday, highs in the low 70s, lows in the upper 40s to near 50 and lots of sunshine. It's going to be a week of fantastic spring weather.

Continue Reading

As we get closer to the weekend, the clouds will begin to return as will some warmer weather, but that is for the end of the week. For now, it is going to be outstanding...with one caveat.

If you struggle with allergies, particularly from pollen and ragweed, better load up on the meds. The next couple weeks are the peak of pollen season in Houston. I'm sure you've been wiping that yellow dust off your car every day. We're in for at least another week of that before that begins to subside. So, enjoy the sunshine and sorry about the sneezing.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: