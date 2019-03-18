Weather Week: Beautiful Spring Weather on Tap

Well, it certainly made us wait long enough. It took until Sunday afternoon for the sun to finally break through the clouds and knock us out of a long string of overcast days. Even better, it wasn't brutally hot. In fact, it was downright pleasant outside and actually a little cool in the evening. If you were really into Sunday, we have excellent news for you.

Monday will look a lot like Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a high around 70. Lows will fall to around 50.

And, here's the thing, for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, it's basically the same as Monday, highs in the low 70s, lows in the upper 40s to near 50 and lots of sunshine. It's going to be a week of fantastic spring weather.