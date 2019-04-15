Weather Week: In the Full Swing of Spring

The wildflowers are just about done for the year, but the lovely spring weather is just beginning.

This weekend was really a tale of two days. Friday and Saturday were rainy and Saturday turned a bit blustery in the afternoon as a cold front pushed through the area. By Saturday evening, temperatures began to drop and Sunday was a windy, chilly affair in the morning with brilliant blue skies and highs only getting into the low 70s in the afternoon. Don't get used to it. That might be the last day like that we have before November.

For this week, spring re-asserts itself with a mixture of some beautiful, mild days and some cloudy, rainy ones as well.

Monday will be close to Sunday in temperament. It will be sunny and dry with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 60. Humidity will increase later in the day as the wind shifts back out of the south, but it will still be quite pleasant outside. If you have the day off from work or school, enjoy it.

By Tuesday, the flow from the Gulf begins to increase and we'll start to see more clouds build in. High temperatures remain around 80, but lows will only dip into the upper 60s as the mugginess sets in ahead of another cool front.

Wednesday could be the wettest day of the week with isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. There shouldn't be widespread rain or severe weather, but we could get around a half an inch of rain in total, a little more in isolated spots. Highs won't make it out of the upper 70s.

The timing of the front is still not entirely clear, but it appears sometime during the overnight hours or into early Thursday morning. We could see a line of storms rumble through with the front, but rainfall totals won't be substantial on Thursday and it should clear out nicely later in the day with temperatures dropping into the 50s overnight.

A Peek Ahead to Easter Weekend

Right now, the forecast is lining up for the first time in what seems like weeks to provide a rain free weekend. For now, Good Friday looks to be the winner, with highs in the low 70s under blue skies. But, both Saturday and Easter Sunday should be pleasant with highs around 80. We could see a few more clouds Sunday than Saturday, but no rain in the forecast as of yet. More on Thursday.