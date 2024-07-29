Boeing Starliner’s Astronauts' ISS Stay Extended, Indefinitely



Let’s hope Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are having an excellent time aboard the International Space Station—because there’s still no set plan for when the pair of astronauts, who embarked on the first crewed test flight of Boeing Starliner more than a month ago, will be coming back home.



“We don't have a major announcement today relative to a return date,” NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich stated last week during a press conference. “We’re making progress, but we’re just not quite ready to do that.”



Boeing Starliner was already running years behind schedule and more than $1.5 billion over budget on its commercial crew vehicle when the spacecraft was stacked onto the launchpad for yet another attempt to send it up back in June.



When Starliner’s crewed test flight finally launched on June 5 after two scrubs and multiple delays, Wilmore, the mission commander, and Williams, the mission pilot, were slated to be aboard the ISS for about eight days before returning to Earth. However, thruster failures that caused issues when Starliner was docking at the space station and the news that the commercial crewed vessel had gone from having just one “small helium leak” to having several by the time it reached the ISS, caused NASA to delay the astronauts’ return.



First it was delayed until later that month, then it was delayed until July and then until early August, most likely, officials hedged. And now, as of last Thursday, the timeline has gotten even more loose, and the plan is to get them home sometime in August.



NASA and Boeing officials haven’t just been twiddling their thumbs in between delay announcements. Engineers have just completed testing on the capsule’s propulsion system at the federal space agency’s White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico to better understand what caused the thrusters to malfunction. The analysis of those tests was to have been be completed over the weekend, Stich said.



From there, NASA engineers are going to need to review the aerospace giant’s engineering for Starliner, a process that is unlikely to be completed until the first week of August, according to Stich.



This weekend the plan is to conduct a “hot fire” test of 27 of Starliner’s 28 thrusters. (There’s one thruster that they won’t even try to use on the return flight since it’s been deemed unstable.) "We're going to fire all those thrusters to a number of pulses, just to make sure before we undock, that whole system performs the way we expected and the way it did last time we checked it," Stich said.



The test will be conducted by operators back here. As to the helium issue – and keep in mind that helium is used to pressurize Starliner’s reaction control system that maneuvers the thrusters and allows them to fire, so it’s crucial — firing up the thrusters will also give engineers a chance to check out how the helium system is doing and if the rate of helium leakage has remained steady since it was last examined last month.



Stich tried to put a positive spin on the whole situation, noting that for some of what’s been learned “[they] would not have understood this by just staying on the ground and doing more analysis and test.”



Meanwhile, Mark Nappi, the Boeing program manager for this project, is only kicking himself for stating that this would be an eight-day mission. “I think we all knew it was going to go longer than that, it's my regret that we didn't just say ‘we’re gonna stay up there until we get everything done we want to go do,’” he said.



It’s a safe bet a lot of people working on Starliner are feeling that way these days. The spacecraft was originally rated to only spend 45 days in space, but, despite all of the aforementioned problems, NASA officials found that Starliner has otherwise held up better than expected. As a result, the spacecraft is now rated for up to 90 days in orbit.



So, while there’s no clear timeline for when Williams and Wilmore will be leaving the ISS, they now have some sort of deadline. Starliner will have been in space the full permitted 90 days on September 5.