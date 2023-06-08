Strong Storm System Left Many Without Power

A severe storm system blew through the Greater Houston area on Thursday evening leaving more than 222,000 CenterPoint Energy customers without power.
This included the power at the Hattie Mae White Building where the Houston ISD Board of Managers held their first meeting since the appointing new board members. After shutting off for a few brief moments, it was back up and running.
The National Weather Service issued thunderstorm warnings for the region, a majority ending at 6:30 p.m.; however, parts of Northwest Galveston County, Northeast Brazoria County, West Central Chambers County and Southeastern Harris County were all under alert until 6:45 p.m.
The system brought ping-pong sized hail and 70 mph gusts of wind, causing the possibility for hail and wind damage to roofs, windows and vehicles, according to the weather service.
Space City Weather forecasts indicate Friday may bring another wet day with the chance of isolated strong thunderstorms, primarily east of Houston toward Beaumont and Port Arthur.
On Saturday rainfall is likely in the afternoon and evening, especially north of I-10, but most places within the region will stay dry. Temperatures remain relatively the same throughout the weekend, with slightly lower morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s – but remain high in the afternoon getting into the 90s on both days.