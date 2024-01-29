Four Houston Texans Among Finalists for Major NFL Awards

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

The NFL Honors ceremony, in which the league announces the winners of its major awards (as voted on by the Associated Press voters), has become one of the premier events of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. In Houston, you may not have been aware of that, since over the last several years, there hasn't really been any Texans in the nix for major awards.That's changed this year, and changed about as drastically as the Texans' record from 2022 to 2023, in which they improved from 3-13-1 to 10-7 and a division title. For next Thursday's NFL Honors ceremony, Texan fans will have four awards to pay particular attention to, as four Texans (two players, two coaches) have been named finalists in their respective categories.Here they are, along with my predictions for each award:Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions running backSam LaPorta, Detroit Lions tight endPuka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams wide receiverBijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons running backIf it were any other season, Nacua would win this in a landslide, as the Rams' fifth round pick out of BYU shattered several of the NFL's rookie receiving records. However, Stroud was equally impressive in the record book and, more importantly, in a monumental turnaround for the Texans' franchise. Stroud wins this one going away.Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackleJoey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers cornerbackKobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams defensive tacklerDevon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerbackThis is a bit of an upset prediction, as Carter has been the favorite for most of the season, after a spectacular start to the season in Philly. Turner, another Rams middle round draft success story, is making a late run at the award, but I'll trust the AP voters see Anderson's season the same way the PFWA did last week, when they named him their Defensive Rookie of the Year.Dan Campbell, Detroit LionsJohn Harbaugh, Baltimore RavensKyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ersKevin Stefanski, Cleveland BrownsIn retrospect, the Week 16 matchup between the Browns and the Texans probably decided this award. The Browns won in a blowout that day, and Stefanski, on the strength of winning games with four different starting quarterbacks this season, is the likely winner. For those wondering, these are regular season awards, so the Texans' revenge in the playoffs is a moot detail, with respect to this award.Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinatorMike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinatorTodd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinatorJim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinatorSlowik even being a finalist is a major success story, for him and for DeMeco Ryans who brought Slowik with him from San Francisco. However, a big reason the Browns and Stefanski were so successful was Schwartz making their defense one of the best in football.Here are the four other award categories to be announced, with my predicted winner in BOLD:Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterbackChristian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running backDak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterbackBrock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers quarterbackDaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys cornerbackMaxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive endMicah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebackerT.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackerTyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiverLamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterbackCeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys wide receiverDak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterbackJoe Flacco, Cleveland Browns quarterbackBaker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbackMatthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterbackTua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins quarterback