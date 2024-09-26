Several Houston Texans Near Top of Early Awards Odds Boards

We are still licking our wounds for the Houston Texans' 34-7 blowout loss in Minneapolis to the Minnesota Vikings from last weekend. However, the team was back at practice yesterday, the head coach and quarterback had press conferences, and we are back to a level of normalcy as the team prepares to host the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
We will preview that game tomorrow, so let this article serve as a reminder that one game does not a season make. Sure, the Texans looked like a glorified Pop Warner team at times on Sunday, but it's a long season, and there is still a lot of confidence in the Texans' players and coaches out there, particularly in the betting markets!
There was a time, not all that long ago, that not a single Texan employee, player OR coach, was in the running for ANY positive recognition. Well, this days are long gone! Three games in, the Texans have at least one candidate for nearly every major award, per the odds at SportsBetting.ag. Here are each of the categories, with Texans in BOLD and ALL CAPS:
Most Valuable Player
Josh Allen 5/2 (+250)
Patrick Mahomes 13/5 (+260)
Aaron Rodgers 14/1
C.J. STROUD 14/1
Defensive Player of the Year
T.J. Watt 2/1
Aidan Hutchinson 3/1
Micah Parsons 9/1
Maxx Crosby 11/1
Myles Garrett 11/1
Nick Bosa 12/1
WILL ANDERSON, Jr. 22/1
Chris Jones 33/1
DANIELLE HUNTER 40/1
Offensive Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley 13/4 (+325)
Justin Jefferson 13/2 (+650)
CeeDee Lamb 10/1
Breece Hall 11/1
NICO COLLINS 12/1
Josh Allen 14/1
Ja'Marr Chase 16/1
Alvin Kamara 20/1
Amon-Ra St. Brown 20/1
Tyreek Hill 20/1
Bijan Robinson 22/1
Jonathan Taylor 22/1
Rashee Rice 22/1
Garrett Wilson 33/1
Derrick Henry 40/1
Patrick Mahomes 40/1
De'Von Achane 50/1
Jahmyr Gibbs 50/1
James Cook 50/1
Josh Jacobs 50/1
Malik Nabers 50/1
C.J. STROUD 66/1
Kyren Williams 66/1
Coach of the Year
Kevin O'Connell 13/4 (+325)
Mike Macdonald 11/2 (+550)
Jim Harbaugh 10/1
Matt LaFleur 10/1
Mike Tomlin 10/1
Dave Canales 16/1
Sean McDermott 16/1
Dan Quinn 20/1
Dennis Allen 20/1
Jonathan Gannon 20/1
Dan Campbell 25/1
DeMECO RYANS 25/1
Robert Saleh 25/1
Todd Bowles 25/1
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Jared Verse 5/2 (+250)
Laiatu Latu 5/1
Dallas Turner 7/1
KAMARI LASSITER 8/1
Byron Murphy II 12/1
Quinyon Mitchell 14/1
Chop Robinson 20/1
Braden Fiske 33/1
Nate Wiggins 33/1
Terrion Arnold 33/1
Tyler Nubin 33/1
Javon Bullard 40/1
CALEN BULLOCK 45/1
The only categories where the Texans are without a candidate on the odds board are Offensive Rookie of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. As for the above listed awards, here are a few superlatives three weeks into the season:
Most Likely to Win Award
Even though Lassiter has the lowest odds of any Texan to potentially win an award, I'll still stick with C.J. Stroud at 14 to 1 to win league MVP, and hope that the Texans figure some things out on offense over the next several weeks.
Least Likely to Win Award
Typically, head coaches win the Coach of the Year award in one of two ways. They are either a first year head coach who engineers a massive turnaround, or they are a veteran head coach of one of the top two or three teams in the league. Ryans almost won last year's award in the former fashion. I just think it's a tall order for the Texans to finish, say, 13-4 this season.
Most Surprising Placement on Odds Boards
Will Anderson as the seventh overall player on the odds board for Defensive Player of the Year is a mild surprise. Anderson had a very good rookie season, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, but nothing eye-popping to where he was considered a top 10 player in the league.
