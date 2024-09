Several Houston Texans Near Top of Early Awards Odds Boards

Most Valuable Player

We are still licking our wounds for the Houston Texans' 34-7 blowout loss in Minneapolis to the Minnesota Vikings from last weekend. However, the team was back at practice yesterday, the head coach and quarterback had press conferences, and we are back to a level of normalcy as the team prepares to host the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on Sunday.We will preview that game tomorrow, so let this article serve as a reminder that one game does not a season make. Sure, the Texans looked like a glorified Pop Warner team at times on Sunday, but it's a long season, and there is still a lot of confidence in the Texans' players and coaches out there, particularly in the betting markets!There was a time, not all that long ago, that not a single Texan employee, player OR coach, was in the running for ANY positive recognition. Well, this days are long gone! Three games in, the Texans have at least one candidate for nearly every major award, per the odds at SportsBetting.ag . Here are each of the categories, with Texans in BOLD and ALL CAPS:Josh Allen 5/2 (+250)Patrick Mahomes 13/5 (+260)Aaron Rodgers 14/1T.J. WattAidan Hutchinson 3/1Micah Parsons 9/1Maxx Crosby 11/1Myles Garrett 11/1Nick Bosa 12/1Chris Jones 33/1Saquon Barkley 13/4 (+325)Justin Jefferson 13/2 (+650)CeeDee Lamb 10/1Breece Hall 11/1Josh Allen 14/1Ja'Marr Chase 16/1Alvin Kamara 20/1Amon-Ra St. Brown 20/1Tyreek Hill 20/1Bijan Robinson 22/1Jonathan Taylor 22/1Rashee Rice 22/1Garrett Wilson 33/1Derrick Henry 40/1Patrick Mahomes 40/1De'Von Achane 50/1Jahmyr Gibbs 50/1James Cook 50/1Josh Jacobs 50/1Malik Nabers 50/1Kyren Williams 66/1Kevin O'Connell 13/4 (+325)Mike Macdonald 11/2 (+550)Jim Harbaugh 10/1Matt LaFleur 10/1Mike Tomlin 10/1Dave Canales 16/1Sean McDermott 16/1Dan Quinn 20/1Dennis Allen 20/1Jonathan Gannon 20/1Dan Campbell 25/1Robert Saleh 25/1Todd Bowles 25/1Jared Verse 5/2 (+250)Laiatu Latu 5/1Dallas Turner 7/1Byron Murphy II 12/1Quinyon Mitchell 14/1Chop Robinson 20/1Braden Fiske 33/1Nate Wiggins 33/1Terrion Arnold 33/1Tyler Nubin 33/1Javon Bullard 40/1The only categories where the Texans are without a candidate on the odds board are Offensive Rookie of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. As for the above listed awards, here are a few superlatives three weeks into the season:Even though Lassiter has the lowest odds of any Texan to potentially win an award, I'll still stick with C.J. Stroud at 14 to 1 to win league MVP, and hope that the Texans figure some things out on offense over the next several weeks.Typically, head coaches win the Coach of the Year award in one of two ways. They are either a first year head coach who engineers a massive turnaround, or they are a veteran head coach of one of the top two or three teams in the league. Ryans almost won last year's award in the former fashion. I just think it's a tall order for the Texans to finish, say, 13-4 this season.Will Anderson as the seventh overall player on the odds board for Defensive Player of the Year is a mild surprise. Anderson had a very good rookie season, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, but nothing eye-popping to where he was considered a top 10 player in the league.