The Five Best Texans Christmas Gifts From 2023

Maybe the smoothest INT I’ve ever seen in-person. Stingley seemed to almost bait Sutton on this. #Texans



Pitre bites on the double-move & Stingley times the ball perfectly. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/LwfU6cB2Si — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) December 4, 2023

TURN US UPPP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xnP9e9U4oT — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 24, 2023

122423_Dameon_Pierce_on_Texans_Postgame_Raw.mp3 Your browser does not support the audio tag.

TD STANDS FOR TANK DELL ‼️ pic.twitter.com/dp90BG8kj6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2023

Texans rookie CJ Stroud with some wicked ball placement on this TD to Nico Collins.



The No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State has 306 yards and two TD passes against the Steelers today. pic.twitter.com/cBeLPZQ6m1 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) October 1, 2023

We're all still licking our wounds from the Christmas Eve drubbing the Cleveland Browns put on the Houston Texans. That was not a fun day at NRG Stadium. However, in a season where the Texans have won more games than the last two seasons combined, it is completely appropriate to reflect on the good from 2023, and during Christmas week, of all weeks, it is appropriate to reflect on the nicest gifts given to us by the football gods.So while you're stressing over the Texans playoff chances (which are still pretty damn robust), and returning all of the gifts that you want to swap out (why do people still buy each other socks?), let's thank football Sanata for these five Texans gifts from 2023:We've been the victim of empty acronyms here before — I still have nightmares over D.T.S. (Dependable, Tough, Smart) — so when Demeco Ryans came into his opening press conference touting the SWARM mentality (Special Work-Ethic And Relentless Mindset), I wanted to believe him:It hasn't been perfect, by any means, as we saw on Sunday, with the Texans giving up 265 yards to Amari Cooper, but the vibe around the building and the team are undoubtedly transformed, and most importantly, unlike prior regimes, I think Ryans is really good at identifying players who subscribe to his ethos.For the second year in a row, Stingley's hamstrings succumbed to the rigors of an NFL season, this time in a practice leading up to Week 3. By the time he returned in Week 10, Stingley had played in 11 of a possible 26 career games. Thankfully, he returned with a vengeance, now has five picks, and has been the Texans' best defensive back since rejoining the team:It's been a rough year for Pierce, who was the toast of a bad Texans team his rookie year, nearly rushing for 1,000 yards before missing the final month of the season with a leg injury. This season, his playing time has evaporated to almost nothing. Thankfully, it looks like the Texans may have found a way for Pierce to contribute. Behold the return game on Sunday:The best thing about Pierce, though, is that he doesn't run from questions about his struggles, and is highly intelligent and introspective. If you're still looking for a Texan to root for, listen to this interview that Clint Stoerner and I did with Pierce after Sunday's loss to Cleveland. This is someone you want in the foxhole with you:It's no coincidence that the Texans' offense has been stuck in second gear (or worse) since Dell broke his leg against the Broncos. Sure, they've been without C.J. Stroud the last two games, but things just looked different with Dell on the field. Hopefully, the rookie can stay healthy in his second year, because he and C.J. Stroud together are something special:There's not much left to say about Stroud, who has exceeded all expectations as a rookie. If you're looking for a measure of his value, just go watch the Texans' offense the last two games. If you're looking for a highlight to play on a loop at the holiday dinner table, I choose this throw to Nico Collins in Week 4 to close out the Pittsburgh game: