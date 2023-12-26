The Five Best Texans Christmas Gifts From 2023

So while you're stressing over the Texans playoff chances (which are still pretty damn robust), and returning all of the gifts that you want to swap out (why do people still buy each other socks?), let's thank football Sanata for these five Texans gifts from 2023:
S.W.A.R.M.
We've been the victim of empty acronyms here before — I still have nightmares over D.T.S. (Dependable, Tough, Smart) — so when Demeco Ryans came into his opening press conference touting the SWARM mentality (Special Work-Ethic And Relentless Mindset), I wanted to believe him:
It hasn't been perfect, by any means, as we saw on Sunday, with the Texans giving up 265 yards to Amari Cooper, but the vibe around the building and the team are undoubtedly transformed, and most importantly, unlike prior regimes, I think Ryans is really good at identifying players who subscribe to his ethos.
Derek Stingley's healthy hammies
For the second year in a row, Stingley's hamstrings succumbed to the rigors of an NFL season, this time in a practice leading up to Week 3. By the time he returned in Week 10, Stingley had played in 11 of a possible 26 career games. Thankfully, he returned with a vengeance, now has five picks, and has been the Texans' best defensive back since rejoining the team:
Maybe the smoothest INT I've ever seen in-person. Stingley seemed to almost bait Sutton on this.
Pitre bites on the double-move & Stingley times the ball perfectly.
Dameon Pierce, the person
It's been a rough year for Pierce, who was the toast of a bad Texans team his rookie year, nearly rushing for 1,000 yards before missing the final month of the season with a leg injury. This season, his playing time has evaporated to almost nothing. Thankfully, it looks like the Texans may have found a way for Pierce to contribute. Behold the return game on Sunday:
The best thing about Pierce, though, is that he doesn't run from questions about his struggles, and is highly intelligent and introspective. If you're still looking for a Texan to root for, listen to this interview that Clint Stoerner and I did with Pierce after Sunday's loss to Cleveland. This is someone you want in the foxhole with you:
TURN US UPPP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xnP9e9U4oT— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 24, 2023
122423_Dameon_Pierce_on_Texans_Postgame_Raw.mp3
It's no coincidence that the Texans' offense has been stuck in second gear (or worse) since Dell broke his leg against the Broncos. Sure, they've been without C.J. Stroud the last two games, but things just looked different with Dell on the field. Hopefully, the rookie can stay healthy in his second year, because he and C.J. Stroud together are something special:
C.J. Stroud being ELITE
TD STANDS FOR TANK DELL ‼️ pic.twitter.com/dp90BG8kj6— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2023
There's not much left to say about Stroud, who has exceeded all expectations as a rookie. If you're looking for a measure of his value, just go watch the Texans' offense the last two games. If you're looking for a highlight to play on a loop at the holiday dinner table, I choose this throw to Nico Collins in Week 4 to close out the Pittsburgh game:
Texans rookie CJ Stroud with some wicked ball placement on this TD to Nico Collins. The No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State has 306 yards and two TD passes against the Steelers today.
The No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State has 306 yards and two TD passes against the Steelers today. pic.twitter.com/cBeLPZQ6m1