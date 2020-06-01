 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Greenlight Food Mart the morning after a block party occurred Saturday night resulting in five people shot.
Greenlight Food Mart the morning after a block party occurred Saturday night resulting in five people shot.
Photo by Kate McLean

Five Shot At Large Block Party in Sunnyside This Weekend

Kate McLean | June 1, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Saturday night, five people were shot outside Greenlight Food Mart in Sunnyside during a neighborhood block party, stated commander Ron Borza of South East Patrol in a press conference early Sunday morning. Reportedly the party had attracted up to 500 people, children's bouncy houses included, though when Houston Police officers arrived on the scene at 9:16 p.m. the crowd had scattered and only 100-200 remained.

The five people shot included a two-year-old, a 12-year-old girl, two 20-year-old women, and a 22-year-old man who later died at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital. Borza stated that from a video it looked like five different shooters.

The gathering attracted people from many neighborhoods in Houston—something Jimmy Hall, 51, who lives nearby, says could have contributed to the violence. Hall says he was at work during the block party and didn’t get off until 2 a.m.

Another bystander who lives in the neighborhood, who chose not to give his name, stated it could have been a combination of things, an altercation, people getting to close to each other while COVID-19 still remains a problem, people not in the right mental state, “We just don’t know,” he said. 

As of early Sunday morning, Borza stated they hadn’t taken anyone into custody, but they were questioning a person of interest.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.