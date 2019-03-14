Weather Weekend: Get This Sunshine Party Started

Raise your hand if you are tired of muggy, cloudy, foggy days in Houston. While there are those among us who prefer the weeks of Seattle-like weather we have experienced, the vitamin D deficient have been begging for a little sunshine and, get ready, cause it is on the way.

A very strong upper level system is sweeping through the central United States and while it won't affect us dramatically in terms of rain, the cool air behind it certainly will change things. Thursday will start warm, but a front will move through around noon and skies will start to clear in the afternoon. Temperatures won't fall quickly, but upper 40s overnight will be a big change from the muggy upper 60s we've been having.

Friday, we should see partly to mostly sunny skies with a passing cloud. But the air will be dry and the temperatures should barely get into the lower 60s. The same is essentially true of Saturday, though it could be a tad cooler depending on where you are. Closer to the coast, you may be stuck with a few showers because of a disturbance in the Gulf, but even you will clear out by Sunday.