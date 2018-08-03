 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announcing the death of Joseph Pappas.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announcing the death of Joseph Pappas.
Twitter screengrab

Suspect in Doctor's Shooting Death Kills Himself as He's Confronted by Houston Police This Morning

Margaret Downing | August 3, 2018 | 12:43pm
AA

Joseph Pappas the 65-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a Houston cardiologist, shot himself and died this morning as Houston police closed in on him, Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference today.

According to the chief, a city parks board employee who'd been checking for graffiti in the area near the Jewish Community Center came across a man in the area not far from Pappas's home in Westbury and approached him. As he did, Pappas walked away and the employee yelled after him "Sorry, I thought you were a graffiti vandal," Acevedo said.

Related Stories

The employee found a wallet belonging to Pappas that had been thrown on the ground and contacted the Houston police. 

The employee repeatedly called police with the whereabouts of Pappas ( Acevedo said they were slowed when the first address turned out to be incorrect). The first officer on the scene confronted Pappas, who was wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt, and asked him to show him his hands.

Pappas refused to do so and when a second office arrived, Pappas shot himself, police said.

Acevedo referred to the tension there has been in the Texas Medical Center community since the fatal shooting of Hausknecht two weeks ago. The doctor was shot while riding his bicycle in the Medical Center area. The motive for the shooting is believed to be the fact that Pappas' mother died while under the cardiologist's care more than 20 years ago. 

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >