Suspect in Doctor's Shooting Death Kills Himself as He's Confronted by Houston Police This Morning

Joseph Pappas the 65-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a Houston cardiologist, shot himself and died this morning as Houston police closed in on him, Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference today.

According to the chief, a city parks board employee who'd been checking for graffiti in the area near the Jewish Community Center came across a man in the area not far from Pappas's home in Westbury and approached him. As he did, Pappas walked away and the employee yelled after him "Sorry, I thought you were a graffiti vandal," Acevedo said.

The employee found a wallet belonging to Pappas that had been thrown on the ground and contacted the Houston police.