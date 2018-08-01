A 20-Year Grudge Appears to be the Motive in the Shooting Death of Houston Cardiologist

Houston police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht. In a press conference this afternoon Chief Art Acevedo said police work with help from the community led them to Joseph James Pappas, who remained at large at the time of the afternoon announcement.

Acevedo asked anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pappas to call 911 immediately but not to try to deal with him by themselves, considering him armed and dangerous as well as suicidal.

Referring to the cardiologist who was shot three times while riding his bicycle along a street in the Texas Medical Center, Acevedo said "We've said that we believed he was targeted and indeed he was. One of the tips was to the fact that the suspect's mother was a patient of the doctor and died during surgery over 20 years ago. So this appears this may be a 20 year old grudge."