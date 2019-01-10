Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Wins Bear Bryant Award

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a a lot to be proud of on Monday night during the Tigers' 44-16 win over Alabama in the national title game. However, the one thing he was most proud of was the way that his team finished off the Crimson Tide, steamrolling them with a ten minute drive that began at Clemson's own one yard line and ended the game with the Tigers still possessing the football having not even crossed the goal line yet.

"Nobody's really asked me about that," Swinney said during an interview on my radio show on SportsRadio 610. "It's the longest drive in Clemson history. For us to get the ball at the half yard line and keep it for ten minutes, that's the will of our team. That was a special drive."