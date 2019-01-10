 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
Swinney flowed up his national title with his third Bryant Award.
Swinney flowed up his national title with his third Bryant Award.
Screen grab from YouTube

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Wins Bear Bryant Award

Sean Pendergast | January 10, 2019 | 5:43am
AA

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a a lot to be proud of on Monday night during the Tigers' 44-16 win over Alabama in the national title game. However, the one thing he was most proud of was the way that his team finished off the Crimson Tide, steamrolling them with a ten minute drive that began at Clemson's own one yard line and ended the game with the Tigers still possessing the football having not even crossed the goal line yet.

"Nobody's really asked me about that," Swinney said during an interview on my radio show on SportsRadio 610. "It's the longest drive in Clemson history. For us to get the ball at the half yard line and keep it for ten minutes, that's the will of our team. That was a special drive."

Continue Reading

As it turns out, that was also the capper on Swinney not only winning his second national title, but also winning his third Paul "Bear" Bryant Award coach of the year award in four seasons, making Swinney the first three-time winner of the award, just 48 hours after becoming the first FBS head coach of the modern era to go 15-0 over the course of an entire season. Swinney was given the award Wednesday night at the Post Oak Hotel here in Houston.

"It's not about the X's and O's, it's about the hearts and souls," Swinney said. "And I've got a great group of young people who lay it on the line."

Swinney was selected as the best college head coach by the National Sports Media Association. The other finalists were UAB's Bill Clark, Central Florida's Josh Heupel, Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, Army's Jeff Monken, Alabama's Nick Saban and Fresno State's Jeff Tedford.

Each of the head coaches selected as finalists had his own unique story. Clark resurrected UAB from a program shutdown in 2015 and 2016 to a Conference USA title in 2018. Heupel led UCF to its second consecutive undefeated regular season. Kelly and Saban both led their teams to the College Football Playoff. Monkey led Army to its second consecutive double digit win season, and a Top 25 finish. Finally, Tedford led his alma mater to its second consecutive double digit win season after the program won one game in 2016.

In the end, though, Swinney was the easy choice, just two days after handing Saban the worst loss of his Alabama head coaching career on the biggest stage possible. This marks the second major Coach of the Year honor for Swinney during the 2018 season, as he also won the Woody Hayes Award last month.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

 
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: