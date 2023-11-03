Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Education

State Investigating HISD Over Too Many Graduation Waivers

November 3, 2023 9:08AM

Mike Miles says HISD is under investigation for all the graduation waivers it's been handing out.
Mike Miles says HISD is under investigation for all the graduation waivers it's been handing out. Sceenshot

Too many kids are graduating from Houston ISD schools not because they passed their end of course exams, but because a school committee waved them on – so much so that the state is investigating.

That was the bomb dropped by HISD Superintendent Mike Miles during another lengthy meeting of the HISD Board of Managers Thursday as members grappled with the goals and constraints they want to set for the district for the next five years.

Students who have failed no more than two end of course exams can be assessed through a school-based Individual Graduation Committee. This review looks at a student’s grades and other factors and can issue a waiver that allows the student to graduate.

“This is supposed to be exceptional and it’s not,“ Miles said.

“We, the district, over a number of years, have abused that exemption which is supposed to be for exceptional cases and we make it part of the graduation requirement.”

“We lead the state in the number of students who graduate with an IGC which is an Independent Graduation Committee Plan,” Miles said. “So much so that we’re under investigation now because it’s over 10 percent meaning the students have not passed [their end of course exams] and they’re not doing well in ACT or SAT.

“We have 20 high schools that have over 10 percent of their students graduating with an IGC. That is low level rigor. That is not good for kids. Some of those schools are in the 30 percent range. I think the top school is 40 percent,” Miles said.

“The reason we’re being investigated is that is way too high. That is not the intent of the TEA [Texas Education Agency] regulations. In many cases we are not following the law.”

As a result, Miles said, far too many students are leaving high school unprepared for either college or careers.

Students who fail an end of course exam can retake it in the Spring semester. Miles said he found that in many cases that isn’t happening and, in fact, IGC waivers are being granted in the preceding October.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation