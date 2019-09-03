 


How many more chances for this HISD board?
Photo by Margaret Downing

Mr. Postman Delivers the Letter to HISD, Look and See What TEA Says

Margaret Downing | September 3, 2019 | 3:00pm
AA

The long-awaited official notification from Texas Education Agency telling the Houston ISD was released publicly today as events crept closer to some sort of resolution. This may be the longest drum roll in history before taking some/any kind of real action.

As expected Commissioner Mike Morath wrote that because of Wheatley High School receiving a provisional academic performance rating of "F" for the seventh consecutive time (well not really. Because of Hurricane Harvey the school got a pass in 2018) he "may be required" to either shut down the historic campus or replace the entire school board.

As he himself references in his September 3, 2019 letter, Morath delivered this same warning to HISD on August 17, 2017.  But things didn't improve enough he said, with Wheatley continuing to show up on the Improvement Requirement list three times more after it submitted a turnaround plan. Morath doesn't say it but TEA has said Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan would be replaced as well if the board goes.

Morath's notification and considered action comes as a result of a change in the Texas Education Code which sought to call a halt to business as usual at schools that consistently failed to meet state academic standards. HISD can still appeal Wheately's "F" rating although indications are that it is not going to do so. Appeals will be settled in December "at which time the district will be notified of the final rating assigned to the campus," Morath said.

And if Wheatley hangs on to that "F" in December, Morath writes that he will have no choice but to finally take action by closing the campus or replacing the board.

Here's the letter:

TEA.HISD.1842.090319-1.pdf
 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

