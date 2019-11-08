TEA Sets Community Meetings to Outline the Next Chapter of the HISD Saga

Completely unsure of what exactly happens next to HISD given that the Texas Education Agency is going to take over the school district with its own board of managers who'll be appointed not elected?

Glad that Wheatley High will remain open but still reeling from the thought that new people - maybe you don't know them, maybe you do — will be taking charge of the district for the foreseeable future? Want to be reassured, have your questions answered, register a protest (no brawling please, we've seen enough in-fighting from our elected trustees in the last couple of years)?

Well you'll have your chance, actually four of them, starting next week.

As announced this week, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath put a pin in it, saying that the continued dysfunction of the HISD board coupled with the continued has-not-met-standards rating for Wheatley High School have prompted him to give our elected trustees (even the just-elected ones) a time out.

TEA certainly is aware that not everyone — and this goes beyond the trustees themselves — is wild about the idea of the state running a local district. So some of its best and brightest ambassadors will be on hand with explanations and probably power points as well to explain themselves to the community. It should be noted this isn't the first time they've met with y'all — according to TEA they did extensive outreach to gauge the sense of the community about what they should do about our nine trustees before the final sudden death decision was made.

Here's your chances:

Wednesday, November 13

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Pershing Middle School | Auditorium

3838 Blue Bonnet Boulevard. Houston, Texas 77025

Thursday, November 14

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Wheatley High School | Commons Area

4801 Providence Street, Houston, Texas 77020

Thursday, November 21

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center | E-101 & E102

4400 W. 18th Street Houston, Texas 77092

Thursday, November 21

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Chavez High School | Auditorium

8501 Howard Drive, Houston, Texas 77017