Court Order Is Issued To Temporarily Block Election-Related Law From Going Into Effect

BREAKING: Harris County has won a court order temporarily blocking SB1750, which would remove our Elections Administrator just weeks before Early Voting.



The case isn’t over - the state has already appealed. But it’s a win for Harris County and local officials across the state. — Christian D. Menefee (@CDMenefee) August 15, 2023

A Travis County District Court ruled in favor of issuing an order to temporarily block a law that would remove Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum just weeks before early voting for the November election begins on Tuesday afternoon.Harris County filed a lawsuit last month challenging Senate Bill 1750, a law set to go into effect on September 1, that would place the operations of local elections back in the hands of the county clerk and county tax assessor-collector.Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said the county chose to pursue legal action as the law specifically targeted Harris County, attempting to abolish its elections administrator's office – when nine out of the 10 largest counties across Texas use election administrators.Menefee took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the court order, describing the ruling as a “win,” but said the case was far from over as the state had already appealed the decision.This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.