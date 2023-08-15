Navigation
Court Order Is Issued To Temporarily Block Election-Related Law From Going Into Effect

August 15, 2023 12:30PM

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee referred to the court order as a "win" but said the case was not over yet. Screenshot
A Travis County District Court ruled in favor of issuing an order to temporarily block a law that would remove Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum just weeks before early voting for the November election begins on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County filed a lawsuit last month challenging Senate Bill 1750, a law set to go into effect on September 1, that would place the operations of local elections back in the hands of the county clerk and county tax assessor-collector.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said the county chose to pursue legal action as the law specifically targeted Harris County, attempting to abolish its elections administrator's office – when nine out of the 10 largest counties across Texas use election administrators.

Menefee took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the court order, describing the ruling as a “win,” but said the case was far from over as the state had already appealed the decision.
This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

