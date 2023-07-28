Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Tennessee Titans Make It Official, Will Wear Oilers Jerseys vs Texans in Week 15

July 28, 2023 5:00AM

It's official, the Titans become the Oilers when they play the Texans on December 17 in Nashville.
It's official, the Titans become the Oilers when they play the Texans on December 17 in Nashville. Screen grab from YouTube
I am not a lifelong Houstonian, but I got here as fast as I could. I moved here in 1994, in the midst of a season where the Oilers where losing enough to draft Steve McNair with the third overall pick, and, as it turns out, owner Bud Adams was securing a new stadium and a new life in Nashville for his team.

As we all know, the Oilers became the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans were born in 2002, and the two teams were put in the same division, likely with the NFL's hope that a rivalry would bloom. Unfortunately, both teams have struggled to be relevant simultaneously, and thus, the two sides have rarely faced off with anything important on the line, and because of that, it's really just a garden variety division rivalry, not one with deep roots and infinite animus.

However, of all things, laundry may have changed that, because the unveiling of the Titans' decision to wear the old Oiler uniforms this season has unleashed the most Titan-specific anger among Houstonians since the team picked up and left a quarter of a century ago. That decision was announced on Sunday, and now the vitriol hits a fever pitch, because on Thursday morning, the Titans announced exactly which games were chosen for their players to sport the old Oiler garb:
I know many of you reading this, likely the older crowd that was alive for the existence of the actual Houston Oilers (and not the counterfeit, zombie Oilers that the Adams family will trouble out twice in front of the Nashville fans this season), are not happy with this development, and I totally understand. That said, I think this is tremendous.

The same way that the Astros-Rangers rivalry, which has been largely dormant since the Astros joined the American League in 2013, needed the beanball fireworks from Wednesday night to spice things up, so, too, did the Titans-Texans "rivalry" need something like this, especially this season, in which both teams are likely missing the playoffs, and play twice in December.

In other words, a game that is likely to be irrelevant in the standings, Texans versus Titans in Week 15, just got a nice dose of hot sauce on it, courtesy of Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk. She;'s the daughter of the late Bud Adams, and as we've learned in the past week, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation