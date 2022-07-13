Support Us

Sean Pendergast

Houston Texans Unveil Alternate Helmet for Battle Red Day

July 13, 2022 4:30AM

For the first time, the Texans will wear an alternate helmet in an NFL game.
For the first time, the Texans will wear an alternate helmet in an NFL game. Photo by Sean Pendergast
For a franchise that has experienced massive upheaval at all levels over the last three years — executive level, front office, coaches, and of course, the actual roster — the one thing that has remained consistent over that time is the permutation of available uniforms. Liberty White, Deep Steel Blue, Battle Red, and the color rush uniforms have formed the basis for the Texans' game day color scheme.

The one item that has remained unchanged since the franchise's inception has been the helmet, as the Texans have exclusively worn the deep steel blue helmet with the team logo on either side. However, with the NFL passing a rule this season allowing for a second helmet, the Texans have jumped aboard that train. On Tuesday, the team unveiled a new Battle Red helmet that will be worn on Battle Red Day, which this season is Thursday, November 3, as the Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles. The glossy red helmet will be paired with the team’s Battle Red jerseys and white pants.
Texans' Team President Greg Grissom said that the new helmets are part of the evolution of the organization in this new era:
“We’re thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization,” Texans President Greg Grissom said. “We’ve consistently shown we’re not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we’re excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon.”
The helmets were met with resounding approval on social media, as Texan fans have been clamoring for a little more variety to the uniforms for a while now:
Texans fans will get their first gander at the new Battle Red Helmet LIVE when players wear them during Training Camp practice on Saturday, July 30. The helmets will also be available for purchase at the Houston Texans Team Shop later this fall. Additionally, one lucky fan will have the opportunity to win one of the first Battle Red Helmets by completing a contest form on the team's website, and the winner will be announced on SportsRadio 610 on my radio show on Monday, July 25.

