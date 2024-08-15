Houston Texans 53 Man Roster Projection, Version 2.0

We are down to five more training camp practices and two more games for the dozens of aspiring Houston Texans players in camp to make an impression and secure a spot on the 53-man roster. At last a dozen or so who don't make it will be invited back for a spot on the practice squad, but we've got about a 10 day period that will make or break several futures.
For as long as I've been doing these attempts at forecasting the 53 man roster of the Texans, this is the most competitive camp that I can remember, and that plays out with just how few locks I see on this roster to make the team. Typically, by now, there are about 35 names you can put in pen. This year, I have 31.
There are just a lot more talented players in camp with the Texans now than at any time in recent history. So, in advance of the Giants' game on Saturday, here is what I think the roster would look like, if cutdowns were tomorrow:
QUARTERBACK (3): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum
RUNNING BACK (1): Joe Mixon
FULLBACK (0): None
WIDE RECEIVER (3): Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell
TIGHT END (2): Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover
OFFENSIVE LINE (6): Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher
DEFENSIVE LINE (6): Foley Fatukasi, Mario Edwards, Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Denico Autry
LINEBACKER (2): Azeez Al-Shaair, Christian Harris
CORNERBACK (2): Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter
SAFETY (3): Jimmie Ward, Jalen Pitre, Calen Bullock
SPECIALIST (3): Jon Weeks, Tommy Townsend, Ka'imi Fairbairn
So the count right now looks like this — Offense 15, Defense 12, Special Teams 3. 31 players total. So let's go shopping for 22 more, shall we?
31. Andrew Beck, FB (1)
They're going to carry a fullback, and Beck is listed first on the depth chart. He's healthy again, after missing time early in camp. Not a lock, but close to it.
32. Cam Akers, RB (2)
Man, the running back position is going to be fascinating. There will be at least three. Akers has looked the best of the backs in game action so far, and is the most experienced of the non-Mixon backs. He's listed fifth on the Texans' internal depth chart, but I don't care. I think he makes it. We will need more backs, but let's finish that position later.
33. Noah Brown, WR (4)
34. Robert Woods, WR (5)
Man, this receiver room is gonna have some tough cuts. This is a team looking to go to a Super Bowl, so I'm leaning with trusted veterans, although keeping Brown feels risky, given his lack of health the last year or so, but I'll roll the dice. There will be at least one more receiver kept in this article, spoiler alert.
35. Brevin Jordan, TE (3)
Jordan isn't your classic tight end, but he makes plays in the passing game, and has upside. Ryans seems to really like him.
36. Kendrick Green, G (7)
37. Jarrett Patterson, G/C (8)
38. David Sharpe, T (9)
Offensive line is an area where I could see them combing the waiver wire in a couple weeks. If Charlie Heck can get healthy, I'd slot him in place of Sharpe, but that foot is acting up again.
39. Tim Settle, DT (7)
40, Khalil Davis, DT (8)
41. Jerry Hughes, DE (9)
They're going to need to bring another DL in after cutdowns, because Denico Autry will need to begin serving his six game PED suspension. For now, I'm adding these three.
42. Henry To'o To'o, LB (3)
43. Jake Hansen, LB (4)
44. Neville Hewitt, LB (5)
To'o To'o is getting starter treatment this camp, and Hansen has been a menace. Hewitt is a special teams ace.
45. C.J. Henderson, CB (3)
46. Myles Bryant, CB (4)
47. Jeff Okudah, CB (5)
48. Eric Murray, S (4)
49. M.J. Stewart, S (5)
I'm going with raw talent at cornerback and experience at safety, but the secondary can go in several different directions, for sure.
This leaves us four more spots. We need at least one more running back, another receiver, and probably at least one more defensive lineman. Let's finish this off!
50. Dameon Pierce, RB
51. John Metchie III, WR
52, Steven Sims, WR/KR
53. Kurt Finish, DT
I think the Texans know that if they expose Pierce or Metchie to waivers, they'll get picked up by another team, whereas they might be able to sneak other players at those positions through waivers, and bring them back on the practice squad. Sims makes it for his kick return ability, and the team knows what they have in Hinish.
