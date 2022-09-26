NFL Week 3: Bears 23, Texans 20 — Four Winners, Four Losers

Well, if you're someone who took the Texans to win more than the 4.5 games that most Las Vegas sports books posted before the season (picture me raising my hand), then you can go ahead and crumple up the ticket. It's over. After the Texans' gut punch 23-20 loss in Chicago on Sunday, it's over. Your money went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.It was getting quite evident from Davis Mills' play the first two weeks of the season that finding five wins on this schedule was was going to be tough. In turn, there was really no reasonable path to get to five wins without the Texans' beating the Bears on Sunday. The Bears are awful, and they ran right through the Texans' defense like a hot knife through butter.The Texans will have to pick themselves up quickly, because an angry Chargers team is coming to town on Sunday (more on that in a minute). Let's get to Sunday's winners and losers:There weren't many bright spots for the Texans on Sunday, but Pitre's afternoon was one of them. He was able to pick off Bears QB Justin Fields, not once but twice on errant throws over the middle (Fields' specialty!), and added a sack and a couple tackles for loss in the run defense. Unfortunately, the Texans did nothing with either of the turnovers caused by Pitre, turning the ball over themselves after the first one and then being forced to punt after going backward nine yards after the second one. This was why they drafted Pitre, his ability to make game changing plays, and someday these plays WILL change games when the ball is given to a quarterback capable of scoring points in the fourth quarter of NFL football games.Hughes, a Fort Bend County native, has been a sneaky good signing so far by Nick Caserio. Hell, actually, with three sacks so far this season, there really isn't anything sneaky about it. For two years and $10 million, Hughes has given the Texans Pro Bowl level productivity in the pass rush through three games. On Sunday, he sacked Fields twice and had a couple tackles for loss. It's a long season, and Hughes is several years removed from being a double digit sack contributor, but so far, he's been one of the few bright spots along the defensive front.Pierce is the one consistent bright spot on an offense that is full of pretty depressing performances so far this season. On Sunday, Pierce got to his career high in yards in game with 80 rushing yards. He also made a couple nice plays in the passing game on a couple of catches (21 yards). Finally, he got into the end zone for the first time in his career. The only blemish was a couple of fumbles that, fortunately, his teammates were able to recover, and that probably led, in part, to the Texans' using Rex Burkhead a little more down the stretch. The Texans need to learn to live through some of Pierce's rookie mistakes and keep feeding him the ball.When Urban Meyer got fired last season with about a month to go, I laughed and laughed. Why wouldn't I? Urban Meyer seems like a complete slime ball of a human being, oozing arrogance from every pore. However, I would not have laughed quite as hard, if I'd known that, three games in, it looks like Jacksonville might have finally gotten their shop righted. Doug Pederson has brought a stability as head coach, and Trevor Lawrence, who was a mess under Meyer as a rookie last season, seems to be clicking in Pederson's offense. The Jags followed up their 24-0 Week 2 win over the Colts with a 38-10 thumping of the Chargers on Sunday. Now, the Chargers come to Houston this Sunday likely pissed off, and it turns out the Jags, the Texans' Week 5 opponent, might actually be good. Tough times, Texans fans!The Texans offensive coordinator has managed to steer clear of criticism through the first couple games, even though the Texans have yet to score a point in the fourth quarter of games. The blame has largely fallen on David Mills. However, on Sunday, the Texans fan base seemed to reach their boiling point on the team's fascination with backup running back Rex Burkhead. Sure, it's not as bad as Week 1, when he had 19 touches against the Colts, but Burkhead having the second most targets in the passing game (five) and being the target on the play that resulted in the backbreaking interception by Roquan Smith was just too much. Pep is in the crosshairs now.Of course, the plater targeted the most by Mills on Sunday was lead receiver Brandin Cooks. Unfortunately, the seven targets Cooks received resulted in just two catches for 22 yards. More troubling, for the second straight week, Cooks had a big drop. Last week, it was a likely touchdown near the coal line at Denver. Yesterday, it was early in the third quarter, from the Bears 29 yard line, Mills hit Cooks in the hands on what would have been a tough catch, but one that Cooks is paid to make. Cooks needs to get it in gear, or the Texans' offense has zero chance.Mills' season long audition to be the full time starter for Texans had its third straight underwhelming performance on Sunday, mostly because of the fourth quarter. Mills was 7 of 9 on pass attempts, but other than a 30 yard completion to Pharaoh Brown, everything was dink and dunk stuff. Nothing that remotely threatened the Bears' defense. In the fourth quarter of games, Mills is now 12 of 25 for 124 yards and an interception this season, a horrific passer rating of 46.1. Also, the Texans are 5 of 25 on third down over the last two games. If you weren't already, start setting your DVRs for Alabama and Ohio State games so you can watch Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.This was supposed to be a matchup of two teams with the worst run defenses in football. Well, one of those two defenses lived down to its reputation, and that defense belonged to the Texans, who gave up a head spinning 281 yards on 40 carries, the most the Bears have run for since 1984. For some perspective, that was before the Super Bowl Shuffle was recorded! Even if you remove the Bears three biggest runs — a 29-yard scramble from Fields, a 41-yard end around from Equanimeous St. Brown, and a 52-yard run from Khalil Herbert — they still averaged 4.3 yards per carry on their 38 other carries. The Texans' run defense is a mess, and it's not getting fixed anytime soon.