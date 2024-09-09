NFL Week 1: Texans 29, Colts 27 — Four Winners, Four Losers

🗣️KEEP ON BUILDING EACH AND EVERY WEEK pic.twitter.com/57OZvXJlkB — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 8, 2024

The season opener between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon featured two teams who had one big thing in common — recent failure in the opening week of the season. Over the last decade the Colts had gone 0-9-1 in season openers, having last won one in 2013, while the Texans were 1-5-1 over the lheir last seven season openers. Appropriately, perhaps, the one tie the two teams had was against each other in 2022.I lay all that out for you to say that, unless there was another twi, something had to give on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, and what gave was the Colts' run defense, as new frontline running back Joe Mixon carried the ball 30 times for 159 yards, including a game clinching nine yard run on 3rd and 3, with the Texans needing a first down to win it.For texans fans, there were parts of this game that were beautiful, and there were parts that were hideous. Most importantly, the scoreboard wound up beautiful — Texans 29, Colts 27. There was joy in the Texans' locker room afterwards:This is a massive win for the Texans, as the rest of the division went 0-1 to start the season, while the Texans won what, on paper, should be their hardest game of the season. Truth be told, it didn't have to be this close. I will explain, but let's get to winners and losers:It's hard to find anyone out there that didn't think Nick Caserio had a very good offseason, if not the best offseason of any general manager. A big part of Nick's good work came on the offensive side of the football, where he traded for Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs. Diggs scored two short touchdowns in his debut performance, which was nice, but it was Mixon who owned the day, with 30 carries for 159 yards. More importantly, Mixon was just grinding the Colts' defense into dust with consistent positive yardage and no runs longer than 13 yards. Most importantly, Mixon gives the Texans the ability to run the ball in the red zone, and run it at the end of games to grind out the clock. This was perhaps the best debut for any Texan in the history of the franchise.When Nico Collins last visited Lucas Oil Field, he was busy helping the Texans clinch a playoff spot, with 9 catches for 192 yards in Week 18 last season. On Sunday, he rained down more blows upon the Colts, with six very key catches for 117 yards, including a massive catch on 3rd and 11 in the waning moments to help the Texans keep possession, and eventually win the game. Collins got a major raise this past offseason, signing a three year extension for $72 million, and after Sunday (not to mention all of the more expensive receivers out there), it is feeling early on like a bargain.I am here to recognize the special teamers! Fairbairn also got an extension this offseason from Caserio, making him one of the highest paid kickers in the NFL, and on Sunday, like Nico Collins, he took major steps toward proving Caserio right. The Texans offense struggles a few times when they were on the fringe of field goal territory, but Fairbairn bailed them out with field goals of 51, 50, and 51 yards.That's DeMeco Ryans' life philosophy, boiled down to a nice t-shirt friendly acronym. Special Work Eihic and Relentless Mindset is what it stands for when Ryans is presenting it on Power Point. The practical football application for S.W.A.R.M. is far more simple — see ball, murder ball carrier, in droves. Sometimes it works, sometimes the Texans give up 188 yards to Jonathan Taylor, like they did last season in Week 18. Yesterday, it was far different. Taylor had 16 carries for just 48 yards, and he got hit hard and often by the Texans' front seven. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter were quiet on the stat sheet but did a great job keeping Taylor corralled inside and not letting him get the edge. THIS was the part of the Texans' defense that I think holds up over time and is sustainable and encouraging.As I mentioned earlier, this game was way closer than it needed to be. The Texans won far more individual plays in this game than the Colts did. The game was largely kept close due to four plays from the Colts offense. First, a 60 yard bomb, off a ridiculous throw from Anthony Richardson, resulted in the Colts' first touchdown, making it 7-3. A blocked punt by Colts special teams, handed a five yard touchdown to Taylor, making it 15-13, Texans. A 54 yard catch and run by Ashton Dulin, on a coverage bust, got the Colt again to within two points, 22-20. Finally, a Richardson prayer on 3rd and 15 went for 57 yards, again to Pierce, and eventually the Colts scored a fourth down touchdown by Richardson to make it 29-27. In short, the Colts needed a 54 yard (or more) play on the drive, or a blocked punt right before a drive, in order to score a touchdown. I do NOT expect this to be the norm this season for the Texans.I'm going to angry typing about this sequence, only because I feel like it's going to take several hundred words to explain what happened. Look, if you watched the game, you know what I'm talking about — the review of the short Dalton Schultz catch right before the end of the half as the Texans hung around in long field goal range. The review itself, in which the calls as upheld, led to massive confusion on the subsequent play as to how much time was left in the half, and whether the clock stopped or running on the whistle. In short, the end result was the Texans essentially letting the half run out because they thought the clock should have been stopped. It was botch by everyone — the refs for confusing the dog crap out fo everyone, and DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud for not initiating conversation with the refs to have a better grasp on what was happening. If this paragraph confuses you, just go back and watch the last 30 seconds of the half. It's been a long day.The idea behind the new kickoff rule was to encourage more returns, but through the first two games of the weekend, there were ore touchbacks per kickoff (79 percent) than last season (74 percent). I wasn't surprised to see Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross have Fairbairn drop the kickoffs into the landing zone, thus necessitating returns, but by the second half, Ross was settling for touchbacks, too. I think ultimately, this rule change will be a huge dud. I've been saying that all summer.I thought I would stop taking this much pleasure in Deshaun Watson sucking at football, since the Texans no longer own any Browns draft choices for upcoming drafts. I was wrong. Watching Watson fail is sheer bliss! On Sunday, Watson threw two picks, averaged less than four yards per attempt, and was just generally clueless in the Browns' 33-17 loss to the Cowboys.