Tyrann Mathieu To Leave Houston For 3 Year, $42 Million Deal With Kansas City

When safety Tyrann Mathieu was released by the Arizona Cardinals about a year ago, he had options where he could have made more money than the one year, $7 million deal he eventually inked with the Houston Texans. However, Mathieu wanted to do two things — play for a winner, and bet on himself for a bigger payday in free agency in 2019.

Whether the Texans won to the level where Mathieu feels fulfilled on the former criteria, only he knows. An 11-5 record and a division championship are fine, certainly better than about two thirds of the league. As for the latter criteria, the wager Mathieu placed on his own skills and makeup, it would appear that part is going to ultimately be a success.

Amid the beginning of the NFL's legal tampering period in free agency, which begin at 11 a.m. Monday (contracts can be officially signed Wednesday afternoon), per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Mathieu Era in Houston will end after one season, with the Honey Badger taking his talents to Kansas City: