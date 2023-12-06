Houston Texans Long Snapper Jon Weeks Named Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

In the 14 seasons Jon Weeks has been a Houston Texan, there have been seven head coaches (including two interim head coaches), over a dozen different starting quarterbacks, some highs, several lows, but the one solid thing you could count on — Weeks snapping on punts and kicks, and doing so literally perfectly. I'm guessing he could do this job until he's 50, at least.
Weeks has been to Pro Bowls before for his long snapping exploits, so he's been acknowledged for how good he is ON the field. On Tuesday, though, it was announced that Weeks would be the Texans' team recipient of the most prestigious honor a player can attain OFF the field, as Weeks was deemed the Texans' nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The award does take into account on field excellence in combination with recognizing players' efforts to impact lives in their communities, as well. Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair had this to say about Weeks:
"Jon Weeks is the epitome of a man who leads by example. We're so proud of the leader he is on our team and in our community. For more than a decade, Jon has made a profound impact on everyone around him and he is extremely deserving of this honor."
On the field, Weeks is the only player since 2010 to have snapped on an extra point, field goal, or punt. In the process, he has become, by far, the longest tenured player in Texans history, having played in a franchise record 222 consecutive games.
As for his community initiatives, Weeks has been a sponsor in the Houston Texans Community Huddle Ticket Program, as well as annually visiting Texas Children's to bring Thanksgiving dinner to patients in the hospital's Heart Center with his teammates. On top of that, Weeks and his wife, Amanda, host n an annual holiday shopping spree for 25 kids, in conjunction with Child Advocates, which actually took place Tuesday evening.
Regarding the honor, Weeks said:
"My parents and grandparents always told me that if you're in a position to give and to better someone's life, it's your responsibility to do it. I hope when I retire that people say, 'He was a good teammate, he was a better person and he cared about people. He went out and tried to make Houston a better place.'"All of the league's 32 nominees will receive up to a $55,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. The 2023 winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8. Past winners include former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who was recognized in 2017 for his work in fundraising for Hurricane Harvey recovery.
