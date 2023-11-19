NFL Week 11: Texans 21, Cardinals 16 — Four Winners, Four Losers

click to enlarge Derek Stingley, Jr. made huge plays on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Eric Sauseda

When the Houston Texans lost to the winless Carolina Panthers in Week 8 on a last second field goal, they fell to 3-4 on the season, and the most optimistic view of that afternoon would have been to say "Hey, it's bad loss, but maybe the Texans learned a few things that will allow them to win a game like this next time." In short, learning HOW to win is a process, and maybe a tough loss, in a strange way accelerates that.Well, if that was your viewpoint, then the last three Texans games, all wins secured in the waning moments of games, have been sweet vindication for you. The two wins prior to Sunday, high scoring wins over the Buccaneers and Bengals, were nailed down largely by the offense, and C.J. Stroud's last minute heroics. Sunday's win over Arizona was a completely different animal, a 21-16 tussle in which the Texans went scoreless in the second half and Stroud did everything he could to LOSE the game.I'm not concerned about Stroud's three interceptions, all in Arizona's end of the field, becoming an epidemic. I'm way more impressed with DeMeco Ryans' defense than I am Stroud's rough second half. That is reflected in the winners and losers of yesterday's win, the third in a row for the Texans. Here we go:Stingley returned from his hamstring injury, which he suffered back in September, last week and was on a bit of a "pitch count." On Sunday, he was far more integral to the game plan, and came up with his best play as a Texan, an acrobatic interception (pictured above) of a Kyler Murray deep ball. Stingley made his presence felt with a second pass break up, and six tackles on the day, Stingley was the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, and on Sunday, he played like it.Fant, a free agent who was picked up during training camp, has been a pleasant surprise this season, starting every game at right tackle, and doing a very solid job. He's been so solid, the Texans continue to play their $18 million would-be right tackle, Tytus Howard, at left guard. On Sunday, Fans added to his regular play around the line of scrimmage by showing some serious wheels in chasing down Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes on his interception of C.J. Stroud. Fant's hustle kept the return around midfield, and the Cardinals ended up giving the ball back to the Texans on a fourth down attempt four plays later.The 69th overall pick in the 2023 draft, Dell continues to make every team that passed on him feel like they need a barf bag. Dell is a legitimate NFL wide receiver, who can catch balls at all levels and areas on the field. More importantly, Dell has an uncanny connection with C.J. Stroud that manifested itself on Sunday with 8 catches for 149 yards and the touchdown that ended up being the difference in the game, an improv play where Stroud was flushed to his right and found a leaping Dell in the back of the end zone.We had Dell on the Texans' postgame show on SportsRadio 610 on Sunday, and while we spent ample time discussing his big day, we spent even more time talking about the culture that DeMeco Ryans has created in that locker room. Dell said the phrase "have our backs" at least a half dozen times, a few in reference to the defense picking up the offense on Sunday, and a few times in reference to Ryans, who players trust like a family member. Not sure Ryans is creating something special? Take a look at the postgame speech on Sunday:When Stroud hit Dell with that touchdown just before the half, NRG Stadium broke out in "MVP" chants, in reference to Stroud's ridiculous recent run of games, which have placed him firmly in the league MVP conversations. Heading into Sunday, he was fifth on the odds board at Bet Online. If I had to guess, his odds may have gotten a little longer with a three interception game on Sunday. Stroud threw for a boatload of yards again (336 yards), and his team won their game, so maybe I'm wrong, but the MVP hype for Stroud may cool off a tad this week, which is fine. The Texans winning is what's most important.Let me preface what I'm about to say by stating that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, overall, is doing an incredible job this season. He's got Stroud playing quarterback at an elite level, and he is the brains behind one of the most explosive offenses in football. Still, Slowik gets a little too cute for his own good sometimes. On Sunday, he got cute in the worst possible times. in the first half, the Texans chose to go on a 4th and 2 deep in Arizona territory, and Slowik chose to pitch the ball wide to seldom used Mike Boome. The play went nowhere, and the Texans turned the ball over on downs. In the second half, on a key 3rd and 1, Slowik chose to hand the ball to fullback Andrew Beck, who was stuffed for no gain. This must stop.The hero in last week's win over Cincinnati, with the 38-yard game winning field goal, Ammendola missed his only field goal attempt on Sunday. The Texans signed Ammendola to the main roster on Saturday afternoon, so he will be the team's kicker for the foreseeable future, assuming he is reliable. Even his made field goals against the Bengals were a little nerve-racking, sneaking in just inside the upright. It's something to monitor.Ultimately, the difference between winning and losing for the Texans came down to three key fourth down stops by the defense in the second half, all coming on the final three possessions of the game for Arizona. There was a 4th and 3, where Kyler Murray threw short of the chains. There was a 4th and 4, where Kyler Murray threw behind an open Trey McBride. Finally, there was a 4th and 8, which ended the game essentially, where a Murray prayer was knocked away by Steven Nelson. The Texans defense came up huge in the second half of this football game.