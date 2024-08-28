Houston Texans Reveal 53 Man Roster for 2024

QB (2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills



RB (4): Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Cam Akers, Dare Ogunbowale



FB (1): British Brooks



WR (7): Stefond Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, Steven Sims



TE (3): Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan



OL (9): Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher, Jarrett Patterson, Kendrick Green, Nick Broeker



DL (8): Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Jerry Hughes, Foley Fatukasi, Tim Settle, Mario Edwards, Khalil Davis



LB (6): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'o To'o, Neville Hewitt, Jake Hansen, Jamal Hill, Del'Shawn Phillips



CB (5): Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jeff Okudah, Myles Bryant, Kris Boyd



S (5): Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Calen Bullock, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart



Specialists (3): Jon Weeks, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Tommy Townsend

Okay, the speculation is over, the decisions have been made, and the Houston Texans have their 53 man roster determined. Here you go, with several thoughts to follow:Of course, some fo this may change over the next few days as the Texans shovel through some of the players waived by other teams. I could see some churn within the depth of the offensive line and cornerback positions. Aside from that, here are a few thoughts on this roster:After much consternation over Pierce sitting out the preseason finale, and Akers playing all four quarters (and playing well!), and what that might mean for the roster, it turns out that both of them made the team. Now comes the depth chart, and the meltdown that could ensue when Pierce is listed above Akers. That's coming, you've been warned. I still think trading Pierce before the season begins is a distinct possibility. With Jawhar jordan going on injured reserve, and rookie British Brooks actually making the team, it's not like anybody really got let go at the expense of keeping Pierce.Reportedly, Case Keenum had been playing with a foot injury throughout the preseason, and as a result he was slightly, but not noticeably hobbled, but it was probably a big reason why Keenum was in mroe of a dogfight with Tim Boyle for the third string QB spot than he was with Davis Mills for second string. Unfortunately, Keenum aggravated the foot injury in the preseason finale against the Rams, and he was put on season ending injured reserve. I would imagine that Keenum remains around the team this season as a quasi-position coach, as he has a tight relationship with C.J. Stroud. Honestly, this might be it for Keenum playing football again. He's had a great 13 year run, and if this season serves as an apprenticeship for getting into coaching, then the coaching industry is getting a good one. It remains to be seen how the Texans address QB behind Stroud and Mills, but I could see Boyle perhaps being brought back onto the practice squad.The running back room has been one of the deepest position groups throughout camp, and Brooks, an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina, was probably the longest shot of any back in that room to make the team. However, two things happened. First, Brooks closed out the 28-10 win over the New York Giants in the third preseason game with a strong fourth quarter, including two touchdown bursts. Second, with all of the potential solutions at quarterback either (a) injured (Andrew Beck, (b) floundering (Troy Hairston), or (c) listed as a tight end (Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan), Brooks showed some hutzpah as a fullback in the final days of practice and the preseason finale against the Rams. THIS is how you steal an NFL roster spot as an undrafted rookie, by any means necessary.Harris was mysteriously absent from preseason practices early on, and I'm talking like not even out at practice working out. He was inside the building. Then, he finally returned to practice on August 11, and lasted about 15 minutes before heading back into the building. His injury has been reported as a calf injury, but the fact that it's basically torpedoed Harris' entire preseason is shapes of his rookie season, where he was injured until midway through the season. Now, Harris is on injured reserve, with the designation that he can return, but not for at least four games. Harris was one of the most productive players on the defense in the second half of last season, and will be missed at a rather thin position on the roster.