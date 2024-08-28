Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Houston Texans Reveal 53 Man Roster for 2024

August 28, 2024 4:00AM

Case Keenum's season is over with a foot injury, one of many storylines on roster cutdown day.
Case Keenum's season is over with a foot injury, one of many storylines on roster cutdown day. Photo by Sean Thomas
Okay, the speculation is over, the decisions have been made, and the Houston Texans have their 53 man roster determined. Here you go, with several thoughts to follow:
QB (2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills

RB (4): Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Cam Akers, Dare Ogunbowale

FB (1): British Brooks

WR (7): Stefond Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, Steven Sims

TE (3): Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan

OL (9): Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher, Jarrett Patterson, Kendrick Green, Nick Broeker

DL (8): Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Jerry Hughes, Foley Fatukasi, Tim Settle, Mario Edwards, Khalil Davis

LB (6): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'o To'o, Neville Hewitt, Jake Hansen, Jamal Hill, Del'Shawn Phillips

CB (5): Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jeff Okudah, Myles Bryant, Kris Boyd

S (5): Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Calen Bullock, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart

Specialists (3): Jon Weeks, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Tommy Townsend 
Of course, some fo this may change over the next few days as the Texans shovel through some of the players waived by other teams. I could see some churn within the depth of the offensive line and cornerback positions. Aside from that, here are a few thoughts on this roster:

So, Dameon Pierce and Cam Akers both made the team
After much consternation over Pierce sitting out the preseason finale, and Akers playing all four quarters (and playing well!), and what that might mean for the roster, it turns out that both of them made the team. Now comes the depth chart, and the meltdown that could ensue when Pierce is listed above Akers. That's coming, you've been warned. I still think trading Pierce before the season begins is a distinct possibility. With Jawhar jordan going on injured reserve, and rookie British Brooks actually making the team, it's not like anybody really got let go at the expense of keeping Pierce.

Case Keenum is done for the season
Reportedly, Case Keenum had been playing with a foot injury throughout the preseason, and as a result he was slightly, but not noticeably hobbled, but it was probably a big reason why Keenum was in mroe of a dogfight with Tim Boyle for the third string QB spot than he was with Davis Mills for second string. Unfortunately, Keenum aggravated the foot injury in the preseason finale against the Rams, and he was put on season ending injured reserve. I would imagine that Keenum remains around the team this season as a quasi-position coach, as he has a tight relationship with C.J. Stroud. Honestly, this might be it for Keenum playing football again. He's had a great 13 year run, and if this season serves as an apprenticeship for getting into coaching, then the coaching industry is getting a good one. It remains to be seen how the Texans address QB behind Stroud and Mills, but I could see Boyle perhaps being brought back onto the practice squad.

Rookie British Brooks stealing the fullback job is a phenomenal story
The running back room has been one of the deepest position groups throughout camp, and Brooks, an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina, was probably the longest shot of any back in that room to make the team. However, two things happened. First, Brooks closed out the 28-10 win over the New York Giants in the third preseason game with a strong fourth quarter, including two touchdown bursts. Second, with all of the potential solutions at quarterback either (a) injured (Andrew Beck, (b) floundering (Troy Hairston), or (c) listed as a tight end (Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan), Brooks showed some hutzpah as a fullback in the final days of practice and the preseason finale against the Rams. THIS is how you steal an NFL roster spot as an undrafted rookie, by any means necessary.

Christian Harris' injury is a growing concern
Harris was mysteriously absent from preseason practices early on, and I'm talking like not even out at practice working out. He was inside the building. Then, he finally returned to practice on August 11, and lasted about 15 minutes before heading back into the building. His injury has been reported as a calf injury, but the fact that it's basically torpedoed Harris' entire preseason is shapes of his rookie season, where he was injured until midway through the season. Now, Harris is on injured reserve, with the designation that he can return, but not for at least four games. Harris was one of the most productive players on the defense in the second half of last season, and will be missed at a rather thin position on the roster.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation