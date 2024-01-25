Houston Texans DE WilL Anderson Named To First Pro Bowl

5️⃣1️⃣ is headed to the Pro Bowl Games 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Xsx3HNwP9s — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 24, 2024

For the first offseason in a long, long time, Houston Texans fans should brace themselves and get ready for plenty of push notifications for good, POSITIVE news items, as opposed to push notifications regarding what had become an annual search for a head coach before landing DeMeco Ryans a year ago.Those positive news items will largely center around accolades and honors for various Texans — players, coaches, and maybe even executives (what's up, Caserio?). On Tuesday, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson were named Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, respectively by the Pro Football Writers of America, with Stroud also taking home the PFWA'a overall Rookie of the Year award.On Wednesday, Anderson was named to his first Pro Bowl Games, replacing Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby:It's a nice reward for Anderson, who becomes just the second defensive rookie in Texans history named to the Pro Bowl, joining Brian Cushing, who was named in 2009.The Texans traded up to the third overall pick in this year’s draft to select Anderson, who finished his rookie season with 13 starts, totaling 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 67 pressures, 7 sacks, one pass defensed and one blocked field goal. The seven sacks set a single season record for Texans rookies, and the 67 quarterback pressures were the most for any rookie league wide this season.Anderson's marquee performance, the one that really put him on the Pro Bowl radar, was in the Texans' Week 13 win against the Denver Broncos, in which he recorded five tackles, two sacks, four QB hits, two tackles for loss, and one pass broken up. Anderson also had a big performance in Week 17, on a bad ankle, recording two sacks and six QB pressures in just a dozen overall snaps.Anderson joins teammate Laremy Tunsil as a participant in this year's Pro Bowl Games, making this the first season since 2020 in which the Texans have multiple Pro Bowl selections. The Pro Bowl Games take place in Orlando on Thursday, February 1, with the skills challenge, and Sunday, February 4, with a flag football game.