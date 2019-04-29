Houston Texans TE Ryan Griffin Arrested In Nashville

Back in the day, I used to have a gimmick that I executed in this blog during the NFL offseason called the "Fantasy Crime League." It was a tongue in cheek homage to two things — the feverish need for NFL fans to have anything fantasy sports related to which to gravitate, and the all-too-often crime committed by a small percentage of the NFL's player population in the offseason.

The "scoring system" was pretty simple — get together with seven other friends, each pick four NFL teams, and if anyone from your teams committed a misdemeanor you would get one point, three points for a felony, and ten points for murder (we call that the Aaron Hernandez Rule).

Thankfully, the offseason crime dissipated to a point where the gimmick no longer made sense to keep doing, and that's a good thing. However, in looking back, the one thing I can say is that rarely, if ever, did a Texans player ever wind up on the police blotter. Well, if the FCL still existed, today you would be scoring points if you had the Houston Texans.

Tight end Ryan Griffin, for whom the Texans have done everything except actually put up the "For Sale" sign in front of his house over the last 12 months, was arrested on Friday night in Nashville, site of the NFL Draft, on charges of public intoxication and vandalism. Here are the details, courtesy of KPRC Channel 2:

Griffin, 29, was arrested after police responded to a report of a disorderly person at 11:40 p.m. When security caught up with Griffin, his left hand and fingers were bleeding, police said. He appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet, police said. His bond was set at $250 for the public intoxication charge and $1,000 for the vandalism charge. He posted bond for both charges Saturday morning. Griffin has played in 77 games over his six-year career with the Texans, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft. This past season he caught 24 passes for 305 yards in 14 games. Only long-snapper Jon Weeks, defensive end J.J. Watt, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and linebacker Whitney Mercilus have been with the Texans longer than Griffin.



Here is the Nashville police report on the incident:

News release from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department: pic.twitter.com/1JrnOnylrC — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 27, 2019

The timing of the incident is somewhat fascinating, as the arrest took place at 11:40 p.m. Nashville time, which is about an hour or so after the Texans chose San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring in the draft. A year ago, the Texans chose not one, but two tight ends in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas, but Griffin managed to hang onto his roster spot.

The selection of Warring, along with the signing of free agent tight end David Fells, would seem to signal the end of Griffin's days as a Texan coming soon, even with a clean arrest record. For a team that values player character and said clean arrest records, this will not help Griffin's chances of remaining a Houston Texan.

The Houston Texans, as of Sunday, have had only this statement on the Griffin matter:

“We are aware of the incident regarding Ryan Griffin. We are gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”



Texans player Ryan Griffin arrested for public intoxication in Nashville https://t.co/1QzODfKSid pic.twitter.com/iaw7Vws2Qy — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 27, 2019

