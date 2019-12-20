NFL Week 16: This Weekend's Best Bets

It's the holiday season, we are coming off a week where we are a Raiders choke job and one more Seahawk point scored away from a 6-0 week (4-1-1 isn't bad, though!), and it's time to keep it going, and make some shopping money. Also, it's time for me to get back over .500 for the season before the playoffs get here. So let's do this, some Week 16 winners for you....

Texans/BUCCANEERS OVER 50.5

I made my prediction on this game yesterday, and I have the Texans winning 34-30, a total of 64 points, so I can't in good conscience not lay some lumber on the OVER, when I think the score is going to exceed it by early two full touchdowns. The Buccaneers generally play in high scoring games, as Jameis Winston generates a ton of yards, touchdowns, and turnovers, all conducive to pinball machine score. The Texans will probably have difficulty running the football against the Bucs' league leading run defense, so those long, clock chewing drives will be harder to come by. The Texans will score, just faster. All signs point to OVER.

Jaguars +7.5 over FALCONS

The Falcons have been one of the more mysterious teams in the league, as they can give up 53 points (like they did in Houston in Week 5) just as easily as they can beat the Saints and 49ers on the road (which they've also done, the latter just last weekend). The Jaguars seem to be playing with a renewed pep in their step with Nick Foles out and Gardner Minshew back in at quarterback. I love getting two scores in a game like this, where the underdog is undervalued because they're being penalized for their horrid performance with Nick Foles in there as the starting QB.

JETS +3 over Steelers

I watched the Steelers on Sunday against the Bills. I watched Duck Hodges. I can't trust Duck Hodges. Not as a favorite on the road, even against the Jets.

BRONCOS -6.5 over Lions

Seven games in, the Lions were 3-3-1 and looking somewhat frisky. Then Matt Stafford went down with an injury, Jeff Driskel played a few games, he got injured, and the keys were handed to rookie third stringer David Blough. It was fun for a quarter, as he put up 14 points in the first quarter against the Bears on Thanksgiving Day. Since then, he's put up 30 points in 11 quarters of play. On the strength of home field and trying to get rookie QB Drew Lock some end of year momentum, the Broncos should win this one by a touchdown.

BEARS +5 over Chiefs

The Bears are out of the playoff mix in the NFC at 7-7, but it is a home game on a Sunday night, and presumably the Bears, particularly QB Mitchell Trubisky, are going to want to finish the season with some momentum heading into the offseason. Also, Bears head coach Matt Nagy was on Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City, so the intel level should be high in Chicago's prep for the game, as should the pride factor should be, as well, for Nagy and his staff. I like the Bears to at least keep it close.

VIKINGS -4.5 over Packers

Yes, that's right, I am betting on Kirk Cousins in a prime time game! The Vikings are undefeated at home this season, the crowd should be jacked, and the Vikings still have an outside chance at the division, or at least clinching a playoff berth, and possibly getting themselves up to the 5-seed, where they'd catch the NFC East winner in the wild card round of the playoffs.

LAST WEEK: 4-1-1

SEASON NFL ATS RECORD: 44-45-1 (49.4 percent)

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.