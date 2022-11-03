NFL Week 9: Eagles-Texans — Four Things To Watch For

The @HoustonTexans are debuting their new 'Battle Red' helmets this Thursday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fr7pHHmHo6 — Sporting Picks (@Sporting_Picks) October 31, 2022

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

Unless Brandin Cooks comes forward with something that shows a hostile workplace or him being asked to cover up something illegal, I have a hard time siding with a dude who signed a two year $36M extension with a rebuilding 4-13 team in April. Sorry dude. You knew what it was. — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) November 1, 2022

One of the big business stories in the NFL this season has been the viewership of the Thursday Night Football package on the Amazon Prime streaming service. Amazon paid over a billion dollars for the rights to Thursday nights, and for a variety of reasons, they've seen viewership steadily decline since their debut in Week 2 of the season.Still, even poorly viewed (by NFL standards) NFL football typically beats playoff baseball and regular season NBA basketball in the ratings. However, this coming Thursday will be a stiff test to that rule. With the rainout of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, now Game 5 between the Astros and Phillies in Philadelphia will run concurrently against the Texans and Eagles on Thursday night. Expect a new ratings low for Amazon!So not only do we get the World Series going against the NFL machine, but the games each involve the same two cities! This is bad news both networks/services carrying these games, splitting up a massive audience, but also it's REALLY bad news for the Texans and NRG Stadium. I would imagine there's a large chunk of the whatever Texan fans are left buying tickets who will now stay home to watch the Astros in the World Series. It's going to look awful on TV, and unfortunately, this is where the Texans have put themselves the last few years.If you do plan on watching the game on Thursday (may God bless you, by the way), here are a few things to watch for:Yeah, sure, the Eagles are nearly two touchdown favorites over the Texans at NRG Stadium on Thursday night, but perhaps you've heard — IT'S BATTLE RED DAY! The Texans have plenty of festivities planned, including copious usage of Slim Thug in various roles (including as a guest on the pregame show with me and Seth Payne!), but the big one is the regular season unveiling of the battle red helmet, which is a pretty sweet new thing, that hopefully becomes more than a "one game per season" thing moving forward.The Texans were trying to move Cooks in advance of the Tuesday trade deadline. Cooks wanted to be moved. He didn't get moved, so Cooks got emo three minutes after the deadline came and went:Here are my feeling on this:Can't wait to see if Cooks plays on Thursday, or if he pulls a "Laremy Tunsil" and has mysterious injuries for the rest of the season.Point blank, here are the numbers for Houston Texans quarterbacks who've been benched in-season in the last decade:2013, MATT SCHAUB (6 starts, 2-4 record):64.4 completion pct., 8 TD / 9 INT, 78.8 passer rating2014, RYAN FITZPATRICK (9 starts, 4-5 record):61.8 completion pct., 11 TD / 8 INT, 78.8 passer rating2016, BROCK OSWEILER (14 starts, 8-6 record)59.8 completion pct., 14 TD / 16 INT, 71.4 passer rating2021, DAVIS MILLS (6 starts, 0-6 record)69.1 completion pct., 6 TD / 7 INT, 82.3 passer rating2021, TYROD TAYLOR (mid-season return, 4 starts, 1-3 record)56.0 completion pct., 2 TD / 5 INT, 57.5 passer ratingRight now, Mills sits at 1-5-1 on the season with a 63.1 completion percentage, 8 TD passes, 6 interceptions, and a pedestrian 81.0 passer rating. In other words, he is performing smack dab in the meaty part of this curve established above. If this is who Mills is, and he continues to keep his job, then plain and simple, the Texans are not trying to win games this season because Kyle Allen cannot be much worse than the work Mills has put out there.As many Texans fans sit and hope that the Texans lose out for the remainder of the season (except against Deshaun Watson and the Browns) so that they can secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Hurts serves as a walking reminder that MVP caliber quarterbacks don't necessarily have to come from the top of the first round. A second round pick back in 2020, Hurts has solidified his technique as a passer of the football to go with next level ability to run, and off the charts leadership. A Channelview native, Hurts will have plenty of support in the stands on Thursday, and four days after watching Derrick Henry carve up the Texans defense, Hurts has to be licking his chops.