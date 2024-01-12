NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round: Browns vs Texans — Four Things to Watch For

This angle of the 75 yard TD bomb 🔥



For even the most optimistic Houston Texans fans out there, we are probably at a point where even they could not have envisioned before the season. Not only did the Houston Texans go over their Vegas season win total of 6.5, not only did they finish with a winning record, and not only did they make the playoffs, but they won the damn division and will HOST a playoff game on Saturday.It all feels like a dream, a dream we don't want to end. Adding to the strange feel to the last five weeks is the fact that the Texans played the Titans twice in a three game period, and will not face the Cleveland Browns at home for the second time since Christmas Eve.The first matchup, back in Week 16, was a bloodletting. The Browns jumped on the Texans early — the first two plays were a 36-yard-kickoff return and a 53-yard-bomb from Joe Flacco to Amari Cooper — and would eventually take a 36-8 lead, before resting their starters and giving up a couple garbage touchdowns in a 36-22 rout.Of course, the Texans played that game without C.J. Stroud, without Will Anderson, and after the third snap on defense, without Jon Greenard. All three are back on Saturday, and the Texans should have an ample chip on their shoulder after the embarrassment of Week 16. The spread on that game was Browns -3.5. The spread on Saturday, even with Stroud and company, is Browns -3.Here are a few things to watch for, at a sold out NRG Stadium on Saturday:I mentioned above that the very first play of the game last time these teams played was an explosive return by the Browns. The Texans actually countered later in that half with a 98-yard return for a touchdown by Dameon Pierce. The Texans coverage units and return units (Desmond King has provided a nice bump as a punt returner since taking over those duties.) could be a nice equalizer, if the offense struggles. Also, the Texans have the far more reliable placekicker, with Ka'imi Fairbairn having missed just one field goal. The Browns' starting kicker, Dustin Hopkins, will miss this game with a pulled hamstring, and the Browns will use practice squad kicker Riley Patterson.The Texans are actually the far better team in this game when it comes to protecting the football. The Texans have a +10 turnover differential on the season, a big reason for their 10-7 record. If you're looking for an indicator as to just how dominant a roster the Browns have, know that they are 11-6 this season, despite being a -9 on turnover differential. The Texans will need a remedy for the penalties that dragged them down last week in the win over the Colts, in which they had 11 penalties, including a few drive killers. The officiating crew in this game is the same one that officiated the Texans' loss to the Jaguars in Week 12. In that game the Texans had four pass interference or defensive holding calls on third down. Keep an eye on that.The Achilles heel for this Texans defense, which has largely been solid overall, has been the huge number of explosive plays allowed, often off play action fakes that get the Texans' overly aggressive defense to bite. The first time these two teams met, Amari Cooper set a Browns record for receiving yards in a game (265 yards), and safety Jalen Pitre got benched because he was so sloppy on adhering to his assignments. The Texans' secondary will need to be much tighter this game. Having Will Anderson and Jon Greenard both playing in this game should help the Texans' pass rush, as the Browns are using backups at both tackle spots on offense.Not much needs to be said here. The Texans went into the last game with Case Keenum, who, God bless him, is a Houston legend, but he just can't do this:C.J. Stroud can. This is going to be fun, and regardless of the outcome, the Texans have had a wildly successful 2024 campaign.