Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Calls For House Speaker Dade Phelan's Resignation

May 23, 2023 3:43PM

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is claiming that House Speaker Dade Phelan was intoxicated and now is calling for his resignation following this legislative session.
In a surprise move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling for House Speaker Dade Phelan's resignation at the end of this legislative session.

This request comes as Paxton claims Phelan was presiding over the Texas House in a state of "apparent debilitating intoxication."

In a statement released by the attorney general today, he says, "His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public."

Paxton says Phelan's actions have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for the entire Republican party. He adds that he hope that Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, but that he has proven himself "unworthy" of leading the House.

It is not unknown that the moderate house speaker does not always get along with his more conservative counterparts like Paxton or Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

At this time, Phelan has not commented in response to Paxton's request or about his appearance before the House in which he slurred his words and paused repeatedly. This story is continuing to develop and will be updated.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

