Texas City Under Boil Water Notice After E. Coli Was Found In The Water Supply

Residents in Texas City may want to consider heading out to the grocery store or local convenience shop to stock up on water bottles as the city issued a 24-hour boil water notice Thursday after E. Coli was detected in the city’s water supply.



The bacteria was found during routine monthly water testing, which a couple of the samples did not pass, according to the city.



E. Coli is typically in environments, foods and intestines of people and animals. Some strains are harmless, but others can cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia, diarrhea and other illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The city alerted the public to boil water before using or suggested using bottled water for the time being. They reminded residents that clean water should be used for all activities, even if it is not directly consumed. This includes brushing teeth, washing faces and food preparation.



Since E. coli was discovered, it could be that the water was contaminated with human or animal wastes; however, the city did not confirm this. Nor did they comment on how the contamination occurred, which can happen when increased run-off water enters into the drinking supply, a pipe breaks in the distribution system or a mistake is made during the water treatment process.



The city said they are conducting tests to alert the public when the bacteria is no longer detected, and it is safe to stop boiling the water. They expect to have the issue resolved within 24 hours.



Residents are advised to contact Jason Baecker, Superintendent of Water Distribution for Texas City, at 409-643-5865 if they have any questions.



Anyone who may have diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms that could be caused by the bacteria is advised to seek medical assistance