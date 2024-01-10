Total Eclipse in April Likely to Overshadow All Other Single Texas Events in Terms of the Number of Visitors

But on Monday, April 8, Texas has something to offer that is predicted to bring more than a million visitors to the Lone Star state — the 2024 total solar eclipse, the last one visible in the United States until 2044.
They are traveling here from all over the United States for an event that will — at most — last slightly more than 4 minutes in terms of the time the sun will be totally covered.
For that, certain Texas cities are positioned to offer optimal viewing weather along the track of the moon's shadows. Kerrville, Eagle Pass, Dallas and Fort Worth are among the bunch.
Most campgrounds have already been fully booked in those areas and hotel accommodations are said to be at a premium. And although the airlines we checked with wouldn't confirm it, prices into the San Antonio and Austin airports appear to have increased for that period.
According to Dr. Patricia H. Reiff, Rice University physics and astronomy professor and former founding director of the Rice Space Institute, several of these cities will also experience long durations of totality or when the eclipse is in full force for spectators.
“Only during totality do you experience darkness during the day and the stars coming out and the corona and prominences of the sun,” Reiff said. “It is an awe-inspiring, visceral thing. A partial eclipse is cool, but a total eclipse is life-changing.”
“I can’t tell you how many people have cried the first time they saw totality,” she added. “I mean it really is that moving.”
Reiff has seen 17 total solar eclipses and three annular eclipses, traveling as far as Australia in 2023 and Tahiti in 2010 to see them.
“They're all over the world, and the people who are eclipse junkies like me will travel tens of thousands of miles and pay tens of thousands of dollars to get some time in the moon’s shadow,” she said.
Reiff said in a total solar eclipse, the moon, earth and sun have to be precisely aligned because the moon's shadow is only a few tens of miles across. During an annular eclipse, such as the one that occurred last year in October, the alignment of the earth and sun is exact, but the moon is slightly too far from covering the entire sun. This results in a crescent of light left behind.
Reiff added that it is important that residents and visitors take advantage of the opportunity to see April’s eclipse since the last total solar eclipse in Texas happened in 1878. To get the full experience, she said newbies should opt to be somewhere on or along the centerline of the path of totality, where totality is longer.
“Each location has different timing, different circumstances and different amounts of totality, so it is very dependent on where you are,” Reiff said. “You don’t want to be near the edge (of the centerline). You want to be in the middle half or middle two-thirds of it. Stay away from the edges because the path of totality will be very short.
Reiff said the further south in Texas, the better the view should be. Those wanting to ensure they can have a good look at the eclipse may want to determine their spot with an online map that allows the user to input their planned location.
Reiff suggested using a website operated by Time and Date AS to determine some good viewing places.
She added that this is important in bigger areas such as downtown San Antonio, which is not in the path of totality, but places to the north and west, such as Boerne and Bandera, are in totality for three to four minutes.
According to Reiff, it’s not just about choosing where to view the eclipse but how and when they are going to get in place with the high volume of people coming.
“If you want to get to your eclipse site at 11 a.m. and it takes you three hours to get there, don’t wait until 8 a.m. to drive there,” she said. “Head out at 5 a.m. because the traffic will be crazy.”
During the 2017 total solar eclipse, a friend of Reiff’s sent her a Google Maps screenshot from his phone. She could see the red path of traffic where the people were driving in for an hour or two to see it and then turning around, which caused significant traffic.
Reiff had successfully observed from an RV park in Wyoming – one of the 13 states in the path of totality that year – and suggested that everyone she was with not go home until the next day. However, her son had to get back to the airport in Utah. A drive that took him two and a half hours coming up took him nearly six to get back.
Hotel rooms and flights pose another potential obstacle, as most places to stay located in the path of totality increase in price or sell completely out ahead of the event.
Tonya M. Hope, public relations manager at San Antonio Airport System, said the airport has not seen an increase in flights booked yet but could expect to see one in the coming weeks.
Reiff said spectators should also order eclipse glasses or cards with special filters sooner rather than later to avoid what occurred in 2017 when they sold out before the eclipse, leaving many to rely on DIY methods to mimic the experience.
These include punching a hole in the cardboard to cast an image using the pinhole created by puncturing through the material or using a pair of cheap magnifying reading glasses and a plastic cup to make a solar project. Reiff noted that these methods display a projected image of the sun and viewing the sun directly without protective-filtered glasses, cards or through unfiltered binoculars, telescopes or cameras is never safe.
She added that only during totality is it safe to look at the sun directly with eyes or unfiltered binoculars or telescopes – which require special filters to be placed on the outer part of them to protect the users.
“Normally, your blink reflex protects your eyes when looking at the sun. But during an eclipse, most of the sun is covered up, so it’s only a crescent sun, and the sky is darker,” Reiff said. “Your pupils open, and your blink reflex isn’t protecting you, so you tend to look longer than you would.
She said that looking for long periods at the image can burn an image into a person’s retina and that part of the retina may be unable to see for weeks or, if severe, ever again.
Reiff said that those planning on observing in April should take it all in and avoid getting caught up in taking photos of the eclipse. However, she recommends setting up an iPhone or video camera to capture viewers' reactions when totality occurs.
"It is a memory you will cherish forever," she added.