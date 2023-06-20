State Senator Angela Paxton To Attend Her Husband's Impeachment Trial

Today I released the following statement:#txlege pic.twitter.com/6xUAJ8pbkM — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) June 19, 2023

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton put questions to rest as she announced late Monday that she would not recuse herself from the pending impeachment trial against her husband, now-suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.The senator (R-McKinney) took to Twitter, and released a statement, which said she held her “obligations sacred” and would “carry out” her duties during his legal proceedings.The attorney general will stand trial in the Senate over allegations of abuse of office, bribery and obstruction of justice, as indicated in the 20 articles of impeachment presented by the House Committee on General Investigating.The senators will act as jurors and will decide whether or not Paxton is fit for office, a move that has not been made since 1975 when Judge O.P. Carrillo was impeached. If these legislators choose to remove the attorney general, it will be the third time this would've occurred to a top state official.It was not known if Sen. Paxton would attend or participate in her husband’s trial, because of their relationship and as certain articles of impeachment indirectly relate to her. Particularly, as allegations related to Paxton’s relationship with Nate Paul — an Austin real estate developer — involve claims that the attorney general had an extramarital affair with a woman he was asking Paul to employ.Under Texas law, legislators are asked not to be a part of legislative duties if there is a conflict of interest. The senator has not commented on this nor has she responded to those calling for her to sit out the trial.The committee of senators appointed to determine the rules for legal proceedings will meet and present them to the rest of the Senate later Tuesday morning.Paxton’s impeachment trial is expected to start sometime before August 28; however no official start date has been set. He has been adamant throughout the process that the efforts taken against him are “illegal,” “unethical” and “unjust” and said he hopes for a quick resolution in the Senate.