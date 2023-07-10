Navigation
Election

Property Tax Relief Deal Struck Between the House and Senate

July 10, 2023 11:26AM

Negotiations at the Capitol between top lawmakers have finally reached a resolution.
After ongoing debates, a proposed $18 billion property tax deal was announced in a joint statement shared by House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick early Monday morning.

The new plan will provide $12 billion to reduce school property tax rates for all homeowners and businesses properties, franchise tax cuts for small businesses, and the increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 as Patrick backed throughout negotiations.

The proposed measure also includes relief for non-homestead properties valued at $5 million and under, including residential and commercial properties that will receive a 20 percent “circuit breaker” on appraised values. The circuit breaker program will be a part of a three-year pilot project that will reduce property taxes that exceed this percentage of a person's income.

The legislation will be filed Monday and is expected to pass in both chambers later this week. The proposal will also create newly elected positions on local appraisal boards.

Phelan and Patrick met last week, with other members of the House and Senate as well, to agree on how best to give property tax relief to Texans. Negotiations extended past the regular session and the first special session — resulting in a second special session.

Throughout conversations, the speaker and lieutenant governor have remained at odds over how to deliver property tax cuts. Patrick continued to support his priority of increasing the homestead exemption, while Phelan originally wanted to lower the state’s appraisal cap.

In his first special session call, Governor Greg Abbott then suggested the lawmakers pass a plan that included tax compression only – sending state dollars to school districts to lower property tax rates. Phelan quickly took up Abbott’s proposal, leaving the House and the Senate at odds of who would compromise first.

The property tax relief and franchise tax relief bills will originate in the Senate, and the constitutional amendment will be introduced as a House Joint Resolution. Both chambers are scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday, with the House meeting at 2 p.m. and the Senate at 3 p.m.

Abbott’s statement on the proposed property tax cut legislation:

I promised during my campaign that the state would return to property taxpayers at least half of the largest budget surplus we have ever had. Today’s agreement between the House and the Senate is a step toward delivering on that promise. I look forward to this legislation reaching my desk, so I can sign into law the largest property tax cut in Texas history.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

