The Houston Press Best Of Houston® 2022

October 3, 2022 4:00AM

Another year of some great work.
Another year of some great work.

Welcome to the 2022 edition of Best Of Houston® brought to you by the Houston Press. Starting today and throughout the month of October, we’ll be bringing you our curated picks in food, news, arts and music – what we saw as Houston’s best in the past year.

After two-plus years of the pandemic, as our daily lives start to return to normal, we thought it was especially important to highlight the area’s restaurants and bars many of which had to employ all their survival skills — and in many cases learn new ones (cocktails to go anyone?) — to stay in business.

We also have selected picks in news, music and arts – all of which we hope you look at and support in the coming year.

Houston and its people have always shown an amazing resiliency in overcoming tough times, be they natural disasters, recessions or medical emergencies. This month we highlight that spirit as we point to the good work that is continuing to be done in our area.

Thank you for your continued readership and we hope that all the people and businesses in this Best Of continue to prosper.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
