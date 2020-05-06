 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Yes, it's time. We have a job opening for a fulltime news reporter.
Photo by Jack Gorman

The Houston Press Has an Opening For a Full-time News Reporter

Houston Press | May 6, 2020 | 8:23am
AA

The Houston Press has an immediate opening for a full-time news writer to continue our record of hard-hitting reporting in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

We’re looking for a journalist with a solid news background to cover developing stories through the week and find news of interest to our educated urban readership. Staff writers work under the guidance of an experienced editor in a small but scrappy newsroom with a history of excellence, including numerous national and regional reporting awards.

We value ambitious reporting, well-crafted prose, an engaging voice and savvy use of social media. Ideal candidates will have the proven ability to report and write well in diverse areas, such as politics, public health, business, environmental issues, law and government.

Photography skills are a definite plus.

We offer competitive salaries and benefits. Qualified applicants should send their best news clips, a resume and a cover letter to: hp-staff-writer@voicemediagroup.com

No phone calls please. 

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

