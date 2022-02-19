Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Houston Press Staff

Please Bear With Us While We Transfer Our Stories

February 19, 2022 8:14AM

We're getting there but it's a bear.
We're getting there but it's a bear. Photo by Nicholas T
Recently some of our readers have noted they can't locate some of our stories from earlier years in our publication history.

No, there's nothing wrong with their computers. And no these stories aren't "purged" from our data base.

In late November, the Houston Press was sold to GCL Venture, a locally-owned company. Since then, our new IT team has been busy moving stories from our previous publication system to our new one. It's taking longer than we thought with the result that many of our older stories are temporarily unavailable.

But they are not gone forever. Just in limbo for now. 

Please bear with us as we go through this transformation. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for reading and caring about the content in the Houston Press
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation