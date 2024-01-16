Dallas Who? The Houston Texans are Texas' Football Team

However, that won't stop me and millions of Houstonians from engaging in said petty bickering, because the Texans' surpassing the Cowboys, who were eliminated in embarrassing fashion by the Packers on Sunday, as the better team her win Texas is fun. Is it the end all and be all? To some, yeah!
Until the Texans get to a conference title game, it's still about the small victories, and the numbers bear it out — since the Texans joined the NFL in 2002, they've been a better franchise than the Cowboys in some really key categories. As the two current products stand, the Texans are in much better shape than the Cowboys.
And rest assured that the Texans' social media team has taken notice!
As have national media personalities like Jim Rome!
Texas' team pic.twitter.com/ZeLlXtKj2s— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 15, 2024
Let;'s examine a few key categories in anointing the McNairs over the Joneses in the battle for the Lone Star State:
Cowboys are America's Team? I'm not even sure they're Texas' Team. #Texans— Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 14, 2024
Division titles
Since 2002, both the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys have won their respective divisions seven times, the most recent being this season in which the Cowboys won theirs slightly unexpectedly, and the Texans won theirs as the pundits checked to see if hell froze over. More importantly, though, the Texans have won all seven of their AFC South championships since 2011, a stretch where the Cbwboys have won just five. So, big picture, they're dead even, with the possession arrow of recency in favor of Houston.
Playoff wins
With their win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon, the Texans notched their fifth playoff win in franchise history. While that's a number they would love to be higher, it IS actually higher than the number of playoff wins that the Cowboys have put up since 2002. The Cowboys have won four wild card round playoff games in that timeframe:
2022, at Tampa Bay
2018, vs Seattle
2014, vs Detroit
2009, vs Philadelphia
Current QB situation
The accomplishments for the Texans, while modest by NFL standards but above those of the Cowboys, are all well and good. The most relevant question though is "Whose future is brighter?" In the NFL, the rosiness of the days to come are tied directly to a team's quarterback situation. The Texans have C.J. Stroud, already one of the top five quarterbacks in the league in his rookie season, and they have him on his rookie contract for three more years after this. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have Dak Prescott, who just got done losing at home to the 7-seed Packers in a rout that was never close, a game in which he threw two picks, and his cap hit is $59 million next season.
Advantage Texans. Forever.
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.