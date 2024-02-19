Four Things the Rockets Must Do Coming Out of the All-Star Break

The great start turned out to be misleading. After beginning the season 13-9, they have since regressed significantly, going just 11-21 since. They are just 1-5 slumping into the All-Star break with their only win on a botched call that sent them to the free throw line to win it at the end of the game against the Knicks.



There is plenty of blame to go around, but if they want to right the ship and even make an attempt at a play-in game (they are just 3.5 games back of the 10th spot in the West), some things are definitely going to have to change. Let's take a look.



Get healthy.



First and foremost, they need Fred VanVleet back. As promising as rookie Amen Thompson has looked, this team struggles without their veteran point guard. As he has done for his entire career, VanVleet keeps the team organized, particularly offensively where they are already so significantly challenged. Add Tari Eason to the list. He has missed a boatload of games with a leg injury. His versatility, length and defensive abilities are desperately needed right now.



Return to a defensive mindset.



The Rockets have been in the top 10 all season in defensive efficiency, but that has slipped in recent weeks. Coach Ime Udoka's calling card is stingy defense and this is a team that has been lackluster in that department in the last handful of games. Given Udoka's temperament, that won't last long. It is particularly troubling because this team must play well defensively to win. They certainly aren't blowing teams up with offense, so minus quality defense, their chances of winning dwindle.



Get Jalen Green right.



No one has struggled more in this new system than Green, the hyper talented and athletic guard who just turned 22. Under former coach Stephen Silas, Green was allowed to roam the floor and freelance on offense. He wasn't counted on for anything other than scoring however he saw fit. Now, he must commit on defense, rebound and make the right reads on offense. In a way, it is as if Green has gone from pick-up to structured basketball in one offseason. The results have been a mixed bag of eye-popping highs and dreadful lows. With their commitment to Green in the form of no deals at the deadline, the Rockets as an organization need to figure it out. This isn't all on their young guard, but he too must turn it around, especially since he is one of their real true scoring threats outside of Alperen Sengun.



Shoot better.



In fairness, this might not get solved this season. This is a team of bad to average shooters, the better of whom are more streaky than consistently great. The Rockets are 26th in both three-point percentage and effective field goal percentage. They are 23rd in offensive rating. They are a bad team on offense and it starts and ends with putting the ball in the basket, which they struggle to do on their best nights. Some of it will be taking better shots, but a lot will need to be addressed in the offseason with both improvement internally and the addition of personnel that can make them a better shooting team.