Will the Astros Not Landing a Bat at the Deadline Cost Them?

For all the talk about the Astros adding Roberto Osuna, who comes to the team with a big arm and a load of baggage, there was an actual trading deadline that passed Tuesday afternoon. The Astros were fairly active over the past week adding Osuna, catcher Marin Maldonado and reliever Ryan Pressly. About a month ago, this would have seemed like a haul that put them over the top in their quest for a second straight title. Then, July happened.

For nearly a month, the Astros bats have been dormant. Much of that is due to the fact that three of their team's everyday hitters are on the DL—Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Brain McCann (almost forgot him, didn't you?). The good news is all three are expected back within the next month. Correa is expected to start his rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. McCann has been hitting off a tee and, by all reports, is about two weeks from returning. There hasn't been official word on Altuve, but thus far, no one thinks he will be out for too long.

Last year, none of this would have been a serious concern. You could have rested them for a month and the Astros would have cruised to an AL West title. This year, the Mariners and A's are hot on their heels. This is shaping up to be a dogfight and the 'Stros are currently a couple dogs short.