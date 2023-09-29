Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Courts

Texas Supreme Court Rules To Return Whistleblowers Lawsuit To Travis County District Court

September 29, 2023 10:52AM

Blake Brickman, who served as the former deputy attorney general for policy and strategy under Paxton, is the lead plaintiff on the case.
Blake Brickman, who served as the former deputy attorney general for policy and strategy under Paxton, is the lead plaintiff on the case. Screenshot
On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a whistleblower lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could return to trial in Travis County District Court.

This comes days after four former top deputies of the attorney general’s office, Blake Brickman, Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and David Maxwell, filed a supplemental brief requesting that the abatement placed on the case be lifted.

The case, filed in 2020, was paused after a settlement was initially reached. However, the whistleblowers argued for it to be sent back to the court’s active docket after the Texas Legislature failed to approve funding that would have paid $3.3 million to Brickman, Vassar, Penley and Maxwell.

This payment and an apology from Paxton for referring to these former top deputies as “rogue employees” after they reported the attorney general for alleged wrongdoing and misconduct to the FBI were two key conditions of the settlement that the whistleblowers said Paxton failed to provide.

Brickman, the former deputy attorney general for policy and strategy under Paxton, said in a press conference earlier this week that the Texas House could still allow the settlement.

However, he said the whistleblowers had been given “zero indication” that was likely to happen, which prompted the decision to pursue resuming legal action.

Brickman said the “political trial” in the Senate that failed to convict Paxton on 16 of the 20 Articles of Impeachment may be over, but the whistleblowers believe they’ll have a much “fairer chance” with jurors and are ready to be back in “real court.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation