Freeway Closures Affecting the Suburbs All Weekend

If you want some of this on your plate this weekend, you may want to find another way to get to Pearland, son.

When discussing construction issues on our area roadways, it might feel like areas inside the 610 Loop get all the coverage. After all, traffic in the core of the city does tend to affectthe greatest number of Houstonians. But that doesn't mean we all don't recognize the sacrifices our neighbors well outside the city make on a daily basis. Your commute is brutal enough. Must you also endure the pain or road construction? Well, yes, you must. This is Houston.

This weekend, our focus turns to a pair of popular suburbs: Pearland and The Woodlands. For the folks in Pearland, it is the expansion of SH-288 that may suck, but is expected to be done within the next year. In The Woodlands with the North Freeway, well, you're just getting started, my friends.