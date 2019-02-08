When HydroDog Partners With Three Little Pitties, Everybody Wins

Rub-a-dub-dub, get your dog in the tub. Or better yet, let HydroDog's bathers and groomers do the job this Saturday.

If April showers bring May flowers, what's the yield from all these winter showers? Mud, muck, dirty paw prints and stinky, smelly dogs.

We know your pooch doesn't mind — for them all smells are good smells — but give your sniffer some relief by heading out to a mega dog washing and grooming event in Pearland this Saturday.

HydroDog's mobile grooming unit is named Molly. Photo by Ellen Kuo