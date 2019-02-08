 


Rub-a-dub-dub, get your dog in the tub. Or better yet, let HydroDog's bathers and groomers do the job this Saturday.
Photo by Aqua Mechanical/Flickr via CC

When HydroDog Partners With Three Little Pitties, Everybody Wins

Susie Tommaney | February 8, 2019 | 4:00am
If April showers bring May flowers, what's the yield from all these winter showers? Mud, muck, dirty paw prints and stinky, smelly dogs.

We know your pooch doesn't mind — for them all smells are good smells — but give your sniffer some relief by heading out to a mega dog washing and grooming event in Pearland this Saturday.

HydroDog's mobile grooming unit, dubbed Molly, will be on hand and humans are invited to bring dogs of all breeds and sizes to get washed, groomed or both. Prices range from $20 to $40, which already is a pretty good deal, but for this special "Bathe to Save" event the proceeds are benefiting local dog rescue group Three Little Pitties.

Three Little Pitties is located in southwest Houston and helps all breeds of dogs. Dogs are first placed in foster homes, receive veterinary care, and then are matched with families up north.

Sounds good to us. We checked the weather and we might actually catch a break from all these rains this Saturday, so treat Fido and Buster to a spa day inside the big blue dog.

Dog bathing is scheduled for February 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops (parking lot), 1000 Bass Pro, Pearland. $20 to $40.

For information about HydroDog and its mission to support local shelters and rescues while also raising awareness about animal adoption, call 832-408-9804 or visit hydrodog.com. For information about Three Little Pitties, visit threelittlepittiesrescue.org.

 
Susie Tommaney is a contributing writer who enjoys covering the lively arts and culture scene in Houston and surrounding areas, connecting creative makers with the Houston Press readers to make every week a great one.

