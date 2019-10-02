Catch a Glimpse of the New Giraffe Baby at the Houston Zoo

Looking as distinguished as any baby giraffe could be, a 128-pound male Masai giraffe was born at the Houston Zoo on Monday.
Weighing in at 128 pounds with a height of just over 6 feet tall, the as-yet-unnamed calf is sticking close to his mother Kamili and hasn't made a public appearance yet. He was the first baby born to Kamili and to his dad, 4-year-old Joshua.
For a look at the birthing process as well as the calf's first moments outside his mother's womb, take a look at the video done by Kevin Kendrick of the Houston Zoo.
