4
Born on Monday, this male Masai giraffe is the first baby born to mother Kamili.
Born on Monday, this male Masai giraffe is the first baby born to mother Kamili.
Photo by Stephanie Adams/ Houston Zoo

Catch a Glimpse of the New Giraffe Baby at the Houston Zoo

Houston Press | October 2, 2019 | 2:50pm
Looking as distinguished as any baby giraffe could be, a 128-pound male Masai giraffe was born at the Houston Zoo on Monday.

Weighing in at 128 pounds with a height of just over 6 feet tall, the as-yet-unnamed calf is sticking close to his mother Kamili and hasn't made a public appearance yet. He was the first baby born to Kamili and to his dad, 4-year-old Joshua.

For a look at the birthing process as well as the calf's first moments outside his mother's womb, take a look at the video done by Kevin Kendrick of the Houston Zoo. 

 
