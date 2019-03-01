Balmorhea State Park Pool is Back in Business After $2 Million Renovation

Back in business and they didn't wreck the environment to do it.

OK, so given our weather, you might not be inspired to take a road trip to the Balmorhea State Park Pool this weekend. But today's announcement that the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool is good to go again will be something you'll want to consider not too long from now.

As for the people of West Texas, they are probably relishing the end of the long hot summer they endured without the pool.

The historic pool had to be closed last May after damage was discovered during a routine cleaning. The concrete apron under the diving board was damaged and the degree of difficulty factor to restore it was intensified because of the cultural sensitivity of the site and the endangered species that live there.