Trick-or-Treaters Beware! Colder Weather Is in the Air!

October 31, 2023 8:55AM

Feel the hairs on your back sticking up? Is that a ghost near or the cool temperatures giving you a chill this Halloween night? Photo by Margaret Downing
There will be a chill in the air Tuesday night as trick-or-treaters take to the streets, and it’s not from the ghouls and goblins lurking in the corners of the dimly lit neighborhoods.

The culprit is a powerful cold front that swept through the Greater Houston area on Monday, bringing the coldest air mass thus far in the season. The front dropped temperatures, which were in the low 80s last week, to the 40s.

This cold snap will continue just in time for Halloween festivities, adding to the overall bone-chilling ambiance of a fun-filled, frightful night.

Parents may want to persuade their children to opt for a long-sleeved costume or throw on a light jacket with extra Halloween candy, as the temperatures will drop from the low-to-mid-50s to around 40 degrees, according to Space City Weather.

Unlike Monday’s mist and light rain showers, any chance of precipitation will move out of the region Tuesday morning; however, the spook factor will remain intact, with clouds lurking in the sky into the afternoon hours.

Once these clouds taper off, Tuesday’s high temperatures will push upward to around 60 degrees in the late afternoon.

This tease of wintery weather will likely make this Halloween one of the coldest on record in the region. However, it will not beat out Halloween night in 1993 – when the daily low was 29 degrees, according to reports.
Two of the coldest Halloweens on record include Halloween night in 1993 and 2019.
Photo by Margaret Downing
Wednesday will also be cloaked in colder temperatures that could drop a degree or two colder than Tuesday, with a light freeze possible for far inland areas, including Conroe and Huntsville.

However, winds from the north, which have been keeping the air chilly, will start to subside with Wednesday’s high temperature climbing up to around 60 degrees. The sun will be peaking out from decreased cloud coverage, which will also assist with warming the weather up.

Although this week will see the coldest weather in the region since the thick of last winter, after Thursday morning lows climb out of the 30s, expect to see warmer temperatures as fewer winds continue to shift from the north and northeast and high pressure moves away.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

