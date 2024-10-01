Tigers-Astros Game 1: Three Things to Watch

The Astros and Tigers begin a best of three game series to decide the AL Wild Card on Tuesday. While the Astros have the better record and home field advantage, the Tigers have been on a roll with the best record in the American League since the All-Star break. Astros former manager A.J. Hinch will face his former bench coach in Joe Espada in what should be an interesting series.



Here are a few things to watch in game one.



1. Will Yordan Alvarez return?



The Astros best bat missed most of the final week of the season with swelling in his knee after an awkward slide into second base. According to the team, the swelling has subsided and Alvarez has been taking batting practice, but they have been coy as to whether he will see action in the series. If he does, it gives them one of the best 1-5 lineups in baseball even if he has to DH, pushing either Mauricio Dubon or Jason Heyward into the outfield. It could be a deciding factor in a shortened series.



2. Tarik Skubal vs. the Astros bats.



Skubal came just about out of nowhere and is likely to be a unanimous selection for the American League Cy Young Award this season. The Astros have been up and down at the plate all season, though they did put up four runs the last time they met Skubal. Because the series is a best of three, any loss has huge implications and Skubal will push Astros hitters to the limit. Because the starters behind Skubal are suspect, the Tigers really have to beat the Astros in game one. Expect their ace to be on his game.



3. Famber Valdez vs. Detroit lefties.



The Astros certainly have more firepower in their lineup than the Tigers, but the key may be the fact that Valdez is a left handed pitcher. Detroit's two best hitters — Riley Green and Kerry Carpenter — are both lefties and have awful splits against pitching from the same side. Against righties, they rake. Southpaws, they are paltry at best. Carpenter is so bad, he often doesn't play against left handed arms. To make things tougher, the Astros could start another lefty, Yussei Kikuchi in Game 3 if needed.