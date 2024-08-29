Wet Weather Is Precursor For What Will Be A Soggy Labor Day Weekend

If you’re looking for a dry, sun-filled Labor Day weekend, you may want to consider a road trip outside of Houston. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to remain throughout the next couple of days.
Showers started Thursday morning and early afternoon across the region, particularly along and south of Interstate 10. According to Space City Weather, areas further inland will see less medium to heavy rainfall.
Roughly two to four inches of rain could fall in parts of Galveston, Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties. An inch or two, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms, is expected throughout the day in much of the Greater Houston area.
If you drive to a drier destination on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend, you should head further away from the coast. A Stage 1 flooding alert is in effect for Matagorda, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, Jefferson, and Orange counties, as showers are expected to persist early next week.
This story will be updated as needed.