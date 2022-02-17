Houston Republican Candidate for District 7 Claims She Hired “Illegals”

President of Blum’s Furniture, Tina Blum Cohen, admitted in bizarre Facebook thread last year that she hired “illegals.”
Cohen is currently vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Lizzie Fletcher in District 7. Fletcher unexpectedly flipped the district in 2018, and since the redistricting is now almost certain to retain her seat against any Republican challenger. Not that she will likely have much competition from Cohen if the furniture president does manage to win as the Republican seems to have a problem keeping her mouth in check online.
On March 10 of 2021, as the state was beginning to open up, Sassterpiece Theatre writer and performer Tim Eggert posted a meme comparing the Texas state government’s decision to loosen restrictions to the mayor from Jaws. Eggert also thanked everyone who had continued to mask up and social distance.
Cohen then began commenting, starting by claiming that the virus was purposefully released and promoted by the media. She also said “Qanon is as legit as Antifa or BLM. They are just groups of people that have theories.”
And then she admitted that she had hired undocumented workers herself.
Knowingly hiring undocumented immigrants, as Cohen has done, carries severe penalties. First time offenders can be charged up to $3,200 per worker, and repeated offenses can reach up to $16,000 per worker.
Cohen’s campaign platform includes fighting vaccine mandates, being tough on crime and, ironically, securing the southern border. The Republican Primary takes place on March 4.